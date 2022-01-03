The US Secretary of Defense has tested positive for Govt-19

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin



US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after detecting mild symptoms of the disease. Has stated that it will electronically resume its operation when the five-day isolation is carried out.

“This morning I did a positive test for Govt-19. I asked for a test today after showing symptoms while at home. My symptoms are mild and I follow my doctor’s instructions. “Austin said on his official Twitter profile that he was enjoying his vacation.

In addition, It has announced that its operation will not be paralyzed as it plans to attend almost all of the scheduled meetings He also announced that health workers had already begun monitoring all of his close contacts.

“More than a week after my symptoms started, my last meeting with the President (Biden) was on Tuesday, December 21. I said no negative that morning.”, He clarified.

Austin, with the full vaccine and booster dose in early October, said the vaccine, in the absence of regulation, “made the infection much milder than it was”.

“Vaccines work and our staff will continue to need military medical care. I continue to encourage everyone who qualifies to receive a booster shot.”, Underlined.

The United States is experiencing a “near vertical increase” in corona virus cases As the Omicron variant progresses, But the peak of the epidemic may still be only a few weeks away, said the White House’s chief adviser on the fight against the epidemic this Sunday. Anthony Fossie.

“We are certainly in the midst of a drastic increase in cases,” said the US government’s chief epidemiologist on the project. This week, Of the chain ABC, And limited it The rising infection rate is “truly unprecedented.”

The Omigron variant is rocking the world. More than 440,000 new Govt-19 cases were reported in the United States on Friday, Almost 200,000 more than the peak last February.

But the experience, which came from South Africa, was first detected in late November and quickly peaked and then declined almost rapidly, giving some hope, Fossie said.

Meanwhile, US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona promised this Sunday that despite the increase in Govt cases in the country, the aim is to keep schools open for students to attend in person, although there may be some problems. At the beginning of the year due to an increase in Govt-19 cases.

“We are very clear: we expect schools to be open full time for students to come in person. We remember the impact of last year’s school closures.”, Cardona said in an interview on the television network Fox.

However, Cardona acknowledged that there could be issues “especially this week” when students plan to return to classes after the Christmas holidays.

In particular, he pointed out that the latest data say so Between 5% and 10% of school staff reported not being able to go to school on Monday because of an infection.

Cardona stressed the effectiveness of the vaccine, which is available in the country for those over 5 years of age, where “vaccination rates” are high and there are fewer barriers in schools.

In many American school districts, all students and teachers have delayed returning to school to take the preschool exam.

