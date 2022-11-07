The US mobilized warplanes from its base in the Persian Gulf in response to a credible threat that Iran might attack Saudi Arabia.

United States F-22 Aircraft (US Air Force)

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has recently launched fighter jets towards Iran from based on the Persian Gulf Upon receiving information that the country was preparing for an attack Saudi ArabiaAs reported The Washington Post week end.

The release came a few days ago Riyadh has warned the US that Iran is planning to attack both Saudi Arabia and Iraq.Added The Wall Street Journal.

In response to the credible threat of Iranian missile and drone strikes, the US military also raised its alert level, saying the White House’s National Security Council was “concerned about the threat” and was in constant contact with the Gulf nation.

“CENTCOM is committed to our long-term strategic military partnership with Saudi Arabia,” command spokesman Joe Puzio told The Washington Post on Saturday. “We are not going to discuss the details of the action,” he added.

Although it is unclear where the planes were launched from, the US maintains significant air assets in the Persian Gulf, including F-22 fighter jets in Saudi Arabia.

Deployment details The Washington PostDespite its furious reaction to Saudi Arabia’s decision last month to cut oil production in the face of global shortages and threats of retaliation, the Saudi government Biden Bets on the decades-long close security relationship between Washington y Riot can be saved.

A commitment to help protect those relationships and its strategic partners – especially against Iran– Part of US security in the Middle East.

There are currently about 2,500 US troops in Saudi Arabia, many of whom are involved in intelligence and high-tech training. The United States is the supplier of nearly three-quarters of all weapons systems used by the Saudi military, including parts, repairs and upgrades that are constantly needed.

Military sales to the kingdom have repeatedly been the subject of controversy in recent years, with many in Congress opposed. President Donald Trump, who has bragged about potential U.S. sales to the Saudis, banned the kingdom from buying U.S. offensive weapons shortly after Biden took office, while vetoing congressional efforts to block some transactions.

US President Joe Biden meets at the Al Salman Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 15, 2022.

Since then, two major Saudi purchases have been made, air-to-air missiles and spare missiles for Patriot air defense batteries. Another order for 300 Patriot missiles — worth more than $3 million each — was approved by the State Department in August, after Biden visited the kingdom in which he reportedly signed a deal with the crown prince. Oil production.

Although Congress did not formally object to the new sale within 30 days, there was no public indication that the next step in the transaction had been taken: the signing of the contract with the Department of Defense. The Pentagon has “nothing to announce at this time” about the sale, spokesman Lt. Col. Cesar Santiago said Friday.

Although two U.S.-controlled Patriot systems are in Saudi Arabia to protect U.S. personnel from missile attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen and presumably Iran, most of the systems used there were acquired by the Saudis years ago.

Continue reading: