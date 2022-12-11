The US is making a sharp military decision in the face of threats from Vladimir Putin

The recently released Russian arms dealer Victor BottThe release by the US of basketball player Brittney Griner – who was denied extradition from Russia and arrested on charges related to drug trafficking -, He admitted that he wanted to fight in Ukraine and was in favor of “special action”.

FILE – Suspected Russian arms dealer Viktor Bode looks on from a waiting center for his extradition hearing to the United States at a criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, May 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Abisart Weerawong, File)

Belarusian media next He shared the pictures A night fire broke out on the “headquarters of the occupiers”. Soviet, in Crimea. Autonomous Republic of Crimea Intervention by Russian troops in 2014 And the territory under the Kremlin’s authority belongs to Ukraine.

United Kingdom It announced wide-ranging sanctions against 30 targets around the worldIt has drawn successive waves of British sanctions against Moscow, amid its continued invasion of Ukraine, including by Russia and five from Russian-controlled Crimea.

Said targets – among many – included a Russian colonel Ramil Rakmatulovich Ibatulin For his role as commander of the 90th Tank Division, which has been fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine. Information disseminated through Al Jazeera.

Russian soldiers were on duty at a hydroelectric plant in the Ukrainian city of Kherson in May. EPA

to reinforce their forces fighting near Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine. Russia intensified mobilization in the occupied parts of the oblast, said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The information was then disseminated through Kyiv Independent.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg He expressed concern that the fighting in Ukraine could spiral out of control into a war between Russia and NATOAccording to a recent interview. “When things go wrong, they can go very wrong”A certain Stoltenberg and the British media responded Guardian.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a press conference at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, ahead of the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 in Bucharest, Romania. (AP Photo/Oliver Mathis)

The German Embassy in Ukraine announced that the German Federal Agency for Technical Assistance (THW). Ukraine will receive 470 electricity generators of “different power classes” worth 19.5 million euros. Information has been released through Kyiv Independent. According to reports, 150 generators are already in Ukraine The rest will be delivered to Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo and other provinces.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholes (SPD) attends a news conference following the SPD, Green Party and FDP debates at the coalition meeting, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Berlin, Germany.

Iran’s support for the Russian military will increase in the coming monthsAnd he said Moscow would provide “unprecedented” levels of military support to Tehran in return. UK Ministry of Defence In the most recent area of ​​intelligence.

Similarly, British Govt Iran has become one of Russia’s main military backers since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Moscow is now trying to get more weapons against the Ukrainian people, including hundreds of ballistic missiles.

The head of the Kremlin Some former representative leaders and veterans in the Donbass may lose support Russia’s failure to push back Ukrainian forces west of Donetsk, according to a recent analysis shared by the Institute for War Studies.

Igor Girkin, a former Russian FSB agent and a key figure in the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, helped capture Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast in 2014. Criticized Putin for not pushing Ukrainian forces out of artillery range of Donetsk city replied Kyiv Independent.

Over 1.5 million people live in the Odesa region of southern Ukraine. Russian drones hit a power generation system, leaving no powerPresident Volodymyr Zelensky lamented during his speech last night. Information has been released through Al Jazeera.

Last Saturday, all critical infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian port city Russia used drones to attack power stations causing power outages . Ukrainian officials said the Russian military used Iranian-made drones to attack two energy plants in Odessa.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

This was revealed by an anonymous source in the US Department of Defense The Times, Information later replicated by media such as Business Insider, The Kyiv Post And this Institute for War Studies, The Pentagon gave the Ukrainian military the green light to launch an attack on Russian soil.

While the Joe Biden administration has so far publicly adopted a position of not encouraging Ukraine’s advance beyond its borders, given the prospect of an escalation of the war in the coming months, US is more likely to supply Kyiv with powerful weapons.

“Everything is different now. The calculus of war changed as a result of the suffering and brutality of the Ukrainians at the hands of the Russians.”, pointed to the source. Likewise, a senior US military official clarified to the same media outlet on condition of anonymity that “the US cannot tell Ukraine what to do.”

The revelation comes days before Vladimir Putin scrapped the “no first use” nuclear doctrine. It means the Kremlin will no longer wait for Ukraine or the West to launch a nuclear missile. Russia will now strike the first blow.

US President Joe Biden

Adopted by the Council of the European Union A statutory package of 18,000 million Euros – about 19,000 million dollars – is designed to provide financial assistance to Ukraine next year. He said the main objective of the proposal was to “provide short-term financial relief”. CNN.

He also thinks “Financing Ukraine’s immediate needs, rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and initial support for sustainable post-conflict reconstruction, to support Ukraine on its path towards European integration.” The council explained.

Most of the interest costs of the package will be covered by the member states of the Council of Europe The $1 billion in “external earmarked revenue” and aid loans will have a 10-year term.

11/11/2010 Flag of the European Union International EU Politics

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine withdrew more 300,000 explosive devices on 76 hectares since Russia’s full-scale invasion beganDeputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko said. About 30% of Ukraine’s territory still needs to be demined and dispersed Kyiv Independent.

