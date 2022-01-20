The United States has banned the entry of Daniel Ortega and other members of the regime “to prevent the return of democracy in Nicaragua.”

Dictator of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega

The U.S. government decided to ban entry into North American territory Daniel Ortega And other members of the Sandinista regime “To prevent the return of democracy in Nicaragua”. The White House said in a statement signed by President Joe Biden.

The letter reads, “In light of the importance of the United States in promoting democratic processes and institutions in Nicaragua.” Help the Nicaraguan people achieve their aspirations for democracy, And provided Suppression of human rights and democracy in Nicaragua, I have determined that it is in the interest of the United States To control Y termination of employment Members of the Nicaraguan government led by President Daniel Ortega, his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo and other persons described in this Declaration are immigrants and non-immigrants who have created, implemented or benefited from the United States. Policies or activities They undermine or damage democratic institutions or prevent them from returning to democracy in Nicaragua.

“The repression and wrongdoing of the Ordega government and its supporters are forcing the United States to act. Ordog government cracks down on opposition leaders, civil society leaders and journalists in preparation for the November 2021 Nicaraguan presidential and assembly elections This would be detrimental to the institutions and processes necessary for functioning democracy.

Meanwhile, he maintains: “There are anti-democratic and dictatorial actions of the Ordega government It paralyzed the electoral process and deprived Nicaraguan citizens of the right to elect their own leaders In free and fair elections, ”the statement said.

The letter, signed by Biden, reads, “The Ordega government’s detention and denial of a fair trial guarantee peaceful protesters, civil society leaders, private sector leaders, student leaders, political leaders, journalists and presidential candidates in Nicaragua.” Disables political speech and the democratic process”.

“Police and prison officials are contributing Repressive climate Promoted by the Government of Ordega by implementation Political motivation and arrests and detentions of lawyers, relatives and those who exercise their human rights without contacting political prisoners without the necessary medical facilities. Relatives and the media have reported that some inmates have lost too much weight while in custody, are unable to walk without assistance, are being held in solitary confinement and often subjected to extensive interrogation. The physical and psychological harassment of political prisoners by police and prison officials is intolerable and intolerable.

According to the report, “Government Ortega regulates a number of security services, including non-uniformed, armed and masked surveillance teams. Those who abuse the people to advance the dictatorial agenda of the Ordega government, including harassment, intimidation and acts of violence against those who oppose the government. Members of the Nicaraguan National Police (NNP), along with violent mobs of government supporters, have been controlled by government actors and attacked religious institutions in retaliation for their support of political and religious leaders.

To the Biden government, municipal officials in Nicaragua are acting on the direct orders of dictator Daniel Ortega, “Led to violence against pro-democracy protesters Their communities and other local actors ”will oppose the regime.

In this case, he cites examples of mayors and city halls being “loyal to the Ordega government” who organized and sent state funds to awareness groups that carried out violent repression.

“These municipal officials wield enormous political power and preferred budgetary power, which has been bestowed upon them by the highest levels of the Ordega government. The environment of fear established and perpetuated by these municipal authorities has reduced the chances of free and fair elections. It undermined democracy in Nicaragua, ”he added.

The official White House document states that the judiciary has “failed the people of Nicaragua.” By politicizing the judiciary and using it to imprison political prisoners.

“Authorities have detained many political prisoners for months without access to their lawyers and without knowing about the false allegations against them,” he explains.

The text further states that “widespread punishment for crimes committed against opposition actors; The corruption that Nicaraguan government officials continue to pursue in carrying out public functions has crippled democratic institutions; Y President Daniel Ortega, Vice President Rosario Murillo, Nicaraguan government officials and others continue to fail to uphold the rule of law, human rights and other principles Demands a strong response to the high priority given to the United States.

The move, signed by President Joe Biden, will include members of the Nicaraguan government, including elected officials and their staff; Officers of the Nicaraguan Security Services, including the Nicaraguan Armed Forces, PNN, the Directorate of Special Police Operations, Awareness Committees, and paramilitary groups; Nicaraguan prison administration officials; Senior officials from the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Public Works and the Nicaraguan Ministry of the Interior; Nicaraguan government ministries, regulatory agencies, sub-levels, higher education administrators and professors and elected officials are denying services to those making peaceful efforts to restore democracy in Nicaragua, including human rights abuses. Nicaragua.

