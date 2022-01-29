The United States has announced it will send troops to Eastern Europe “in the short term” due to the conflict on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Joe Biden welcomed by two Marines in Washington (Reuters)

President Joe Biden said Friday Will soon send US troops to support NATO presence in Eastern Europe At a time of tension with Russia over Ukraine.

“I will mobilize troops at short notice to Eastern Europe and NATO countries. Not muchBiden told reporters on his way back to Washington after delivering a speech in Philadelphia.

The Pentagon has 8,500 troops on alert. For possible deployment to NATO countries in Eastern Europe.

A Pentagon spokesman said. John KirbyAt a press conference on Monday, he pointed out that the United States wants to be ready for Russia’s movements. He made it clear that there was no mission or deployment assigned to this U.S. military at this time.

That’s America Tuning Ukraine’s military plans for all situations in crisis, the White House said Monday. Washington is working to strengthen its position in the eastern part of NATO.

From a military perspective, this deployment would be significant from a political perspective It will strengthen the role of the United States in the emerging conflict.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but Washington fears that if Russia invades Ukraine, it could spread to neighboring NATO countries.

White House spokesman, Jen SakiHe told reporters that the United States had “never rejected” its offer of assistance to countries in the East. “Before any invasion” From Russia to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden meets with his National Security Council at his Camp David Retreat on Saturday Options to send more troops to NATO allies in Eastern EuropeIn response to Russia’s military presence on the border with Ukraine.

Separately, the White House on Monday asked Americans in Ukraine Leave the country “and confirmed that no such eviction plan was being considered in Afghanistan.

“We firmly believe it’s time to leave.”U.S. government spokesman Jen Zhag promised at his daily news conference, where he clarified. “There is no plan to expel the army.”

Foreign Ministry on Sunday ordered the families of staff at its embassy in Kiev to leave Ukraine. Authorized the evacuation of non-essential personnel in the face of the “threat of continued military action in Russia.”

This Monday the White House went further and asked Saki “US citizens currently in Ukraine must leave immediately.”

“It simply came to our notice then. So we broadcast to American citizensZaki said when asked by reporters.

A White House spokesman said Americans could leave Ukraine on commercial flights or by land, with the embassy in Kiev. “Provide help”.

But he reiterated that recommendation that Afghanistan was the only precedent for the withdrawal of the military. Leaving Ukraine is in cases like Ethiopia or Kazakhstan.

