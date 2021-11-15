The United States and France have spoken of “worrying Russian military action” in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden meets with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G20 summit in Rome-Italy on October 29, 2021. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

US Secretary of State Anthony Blink, Spoke to the French Foreign Minister. Jean-Yves Le Drian, On A U.S. official said Sunday that Russian military operations were “disturbing” Ukraine and its environs.

The conversation took place on Saturday and the two embassy officials discussed “reports of worrying Russian military action in and around Ukraine” and “its continued and serious commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” State Department, Net Price, in a statement.

Western allies have expressed concern over recent Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border, where clashes with Kremlin-backed separatists erupted after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Kiev said on Friday that two Ukrainian soldiers had been killed by a bomb device in the east of the country, while recent videos on social media showed Russian troops, tanks and missiles moving towards the Ukrainian border.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zhelensky There are nearly 100,000 Russian troops near the Ukrainian border and Western nations have shared with Kiev information about intense Russian troop movements. “I hope the whole world can now clearly see who really wants peace and who is amassing nearly 100,000 troops on our border,” he said in a video of the speech posted on his website on Wednesday.

The deployment of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border has raised fears of an attack. Moscow rejected those recommendations as inflammatory and complained of increased activity by NATO in the region.

Members of the State Border Guard of Ukraine line up on the border with Belarus on November 11, 2021 in the Volyn region of Ukraine

“In the last two weeks there has been a lot of diplomacy, including roaming diplomacy between Kiev, Washington, major European capitals and Moscow,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. “This is a political channel in which some positions are linked to Russia, and its consequences are discussed if it seeks a new wave of aggression against our state.”

Relations between the West and Moscow have deteriorated since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, following which a war broke out between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian forces, which, according to Kiev, caused. 14,000 deaths.

