The unexpected surprise when he went to the doctor for a urinary infection

Un hombre de China He thought that he had a urinary infection and when he went to the doctor he was surprised to discover that he actually had organs of the female reproductive system and that he had been menstruating in the last 20 years.

The doctors told Chen Li, 33 years old, whose name was changed to protect his identity, that he was born with female sexual chromosomes, as well as with ovaries and utero a pesar de tener organos genitales masculinos, informó el sitio The Daily Mail.

The man from a small town located in the province of Sichuan, had been suffering from an apparent urinary infection and went to the doctors to help him because the problem was recurring, he said. South China Morning Post.

Fue así como descubrió lo que le pasaba, apparentemente estaba sufriendo un problema urinario con sagrado durante más de años y tenía dolor en el abdomen todos los meses, pero en realidad había estado menstruando, de acuerdo a lo que indicó su médico.

Al enterarse la noticia, el hombre se horrizó al descubrir que era intersexual después de haber vivido 33 años como hombre. Por este motivo, he decided to undergo a surgical intervention where he removed the uterus and ovaries.

Su cirujano, Luo Xiping, le dijo a South China Morning Post que el paciente “se tranquilizó rapidamente y recuperó su confianza” y adagíó que “from partir de ese momento, puede vivir como un hombre, pero no puede reproducirse porque sus testículos no pueden producir sperma”, detalló el profesional.

Estos casos suelen ser atípicos en las personas. The UN believes that between 0.05 and 1.7 percent of the world’s population is intersexual, which is the correct term used to describe people who “do not adjust to the typical definitions of masculine or feminine bodies.” , according to the guidelines of the United Nations.