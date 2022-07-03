The unexpected group that encouraged to challenge Putin

Vladimir Putin in an archive image (Reuters)

RIGA, Latvia – A group of wives of Russian soldiers who are fighting in Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24 recorded an extraordinary video in which they ask the local authorities to betray their men at home. One of them called the war “unjust” in comments on the social networks and said that the authorities must take responsibility for the deaths of more men.

The video showed 16 adults, almost all women, and a child from Buriatia, an impoverished Russian republic in the east of Siberia, where many young people enlist in the army as hired soldiers due to a lack of employment.. The region has suffered one of the major losses in the war.

El llamado de las mujeres es un signo desesperación en una sociedad en la que even la más leve crítica a la guerra de Rusia contra Ukraina está criminalizada.ya que el Kremlin reprime con reza la dissidencia, decidido a mantener un stricto control sobre el malastar público por la guerra.

Las mujeres se identificaron como familiares de la 5ª Brigada de Tanks de Tatsin, unidad militar 46108. Según los informes, al menos 30 soldados de la unidad han muerto en Ukraina.

Una de las mujeres leyó una declaración en la que pedía al gobernador de Buriatia, Alexei Tsydenov, que investigara y trajera a los hombres a casa. Las mujeres dijeron que muchos de sus maridos estaba enfermos y inridos. Before the invasion, fueron desplegados a partir de enero para “ejercicios de training”.

“Los militares están agotados moral y físicamente. Todos tienen conmociones cerebrales de leves a moderates. Los soldados han estado en el campo desde enero hasta hoy. Muchos tienen enfermedades parecidas a la gripe”, says el comunicado.

Una de las mujeres, Vera Partilkhaeva called the situation “anarchy” en comentarios en las redes sociales, según Sibir Realii, un medio de comunicación en lengua rusa afiliado a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, financiada por Estados Unidos.

“Todo el mundo tiene miedo. Se ha gave la order de guardar silencio. Que la muerte de todos los militares en esta guerra unjusta recaiga sobre su conciencia!”, he wrote.

“Exigimos el regreso de nuestros hijos y maridos a su patria”.

El último miércoles Borró la declaración en vídeo y su perfil, y los medios de comunicación locales informaron de que no aceptaba llamadas. Russia has approved a strict law that prohibits any public statement critical of the army, and “false news” about the armed forces or the war in Ukraine is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

According to a list of names published by the independent media of Ulan-Udé, Lyudi Baikala, at least 206 soldiers from the Republic of Buriatia have died in Ukraine. Informa de que en la ciudad se celebran dos o tres military funerals a day, a menudo en una sección especial del Ministerio de Defensa en el cementerio de la ciudad.

Buryatia is one of the most poor Russian regions, with a median monthly salary of about 380 dollars. El ejército ruso ofrece a los reclutas militares unos 3.500 dolaras al mes, lo que hace atractivo el alistamiento en la region.

Los medios de comunicación locales informaron de que el gobernador aceptó reunirse con las mujeres el domingo.

At the beginning of March, Tsydenov attended several funerals in commemoration of fallen soldiers, but later stopped making appearances.

“Now, right now, Ukraine is deciding the destiny of our country, the destiny of all Russia and its future,” he said on March 12 after the four Buriat paratroopers received posthumous medals. “Vuestros hijos, maridos y padres dieron su vida defendiendo su patria. Son héroes y estáis proudlosos de ellos”.

Public protests and complaints from the fathers of Russian soldiers have been scarce in the war against Ukraine, unlike the two wars of Russia against the separatist republic of Chechnya in the nineties and early 2000s, when the Committee de Madres de Soldados helped to crystalize the popular anger por las altas bajas militares y los errores militares.

But the Russians have presented thousands of letters of complaint to the Russian administration, informó el medio de comunicación independiente The Insider.

The Russian officials constantly minimized the impact of the war on the Ukrainian citizens and the Russian military. Even the word “war” is prohibited in Russia to describe Russian attacks on Ukraine.

The authorities have denied attacks against civilian targets, and there have been no updates on the number of Russian military deaths since the end of March, when the Ministry of Defense announced that 1,351 military deaths had occurred.

Sin embargo, several independent media projects that collect data from open sources on the Russian victims report that between 3,800 and 4,100 soldiers have died, figures based on obituaries and online publications.

The Ministerio de Defensa has not published information about the number of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.

Some families of Russian soldiers who disappeared after Ukraine scuttled the Russian flag ship in the Black Sea, in Moscow, in April, publicly complained that they could not get answers from the Ministry of Defense if their children had died.

The parents of the Russian naval recruits who survived the sinking of the cruise ship last week wrote a joint letter to the military fiscal of Sebastopol, the Comité de Madres de Soldados y al Comisionado para los Derechos Humanos, complaining that their children were being forced to Participar en la guerra, informó Novaya Gazeta. Exigen que sus hijos sean trasladados a tierra desde la fragata Ladny.

El presidente russo Vladimir Putin has ordered that no recruits be sent to fight in Ukraine.

Tatyana Efremenko, 39 years old, whose son Nikita Efremenko was a recruit in the ship, declared last month that The Guardian que seguía buscando a su hijo y que tenía “algunas cosas muy duras” que le gustaría decir a los dirigentes rusos.

(c) 2022, The Washington Post

