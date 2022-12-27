The UN set a condition to mediate between Putin and Zelensky

Since February, when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, The European Union (EU) sent more than 77,000 tons of aid to the country led by Volodymyr Zelensky.. He posted on his Twitter page that unity will be strengthened. Twitter Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

President of Belarus Alexander LukashenkoDuring his last meeting with his Russian Prime Minister today, Vladimir Putin, “Many Points I” It also announced that the governments of both the countries will strive to implement the agreements made.

“If anyone thinks we only drank tea, yesterday we discussed many things,” he said, Belarusian news agency Belt reported. Without giving further details in this regard, he confirmed that “they have reached on all matters raised”. Lukashenko is on an official visit to the Russian city of St Petersburg after an informal summit held by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Monday.

Lukashenko says that during his meeting with Putin, “I was dotted a lot.” Sergey Karbukin – Sputnik

Putin traveled to Belarus last week to meet with the local president, saying after the meeting that Moscow and Minsk were ready to talk to Europe, as he pleaded to “hear the voice of reason” amid the invasion. of Ukraine, unleashed on February 24 at the behest of the Kremlin.

“Bakhmut, Kreminna and other areas in Donbas need maximum strength and concentration. The situation there is difficult,” he said.The President wrote Volodymyr Zelensky in your account Facebook.

“The occupiers are using all the resources – significant resources – to squeeze out at least some progress. I thank all the comrades who not only held their positions, stood firm and did not lose anything, but also found opportunities to overthrow the occupiers and subdue them,” the President thanked.

Russia has placed investigative journalist Krysto Kurochev on its “wanted” list, the Russian Interior Ministry said. Grosev, a Bulgarian, is the lead researcher on Russia at the Bellingate Press Group.

Vladimir Putin has added a journalist to his government’s “wanted” list. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool photo via AP)

Information posted on the ministry’s website said “he is wanted under an article of the Penal Code”, without specifying the exact article.

According to the independent human rights watchdog OVD-Info, a criminal case has been opened against Grozev for spreading “false news” about the Russian military.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Monday that his country wanted a summit to end the war but did not expect Russia to participate.

In the interview Associated PressKuleba said his government wants a “peaceful” summit in the next two months at the United Nations with the Secretary-General. Antonio Gutierrez In the role of mediator.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres attends the G20 Summit on November 14, 2022 in Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Ahmed Ibrahim, File)

The United Nations responded very cautiously. “ As the Secretary General has said many times in the past, mediation can only happen if all parties want to mediate. ”, UN Deputy Spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez said on Monday.

Kuleba said that Russia should be confronted Before the war crimes tribunal Your country should talk directly to Moscow. However, he noted that other countries should be reluctant to contact the Russians, as they were before the Kremlin and the Turkish government reached an agreement on grain trade.

The AP interview offers a glimpse into Ukraine’s view of how the war with Russia might one day end, though any peace talks would take months and be very complicated. International negotiations.

Kuleba said he was “absolutely satisfied” with the results of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington last week. Patriot Missiles It will work in your country in less time Six months. Training usually takes up to one year.

The US and its NATO allies want to defeat Russia “on the battlefield” to destroy it, along with Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the state agency Toss In reports released on Monday.

“The actions of the collective West and the actions of Zelensky under their control confirm the universality of the Ukrainian crisis,” Lavrov said.

FILE – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pond, File)

“It is no secret that the strategic objective of the United States and its NATO allies is to defeat Russia on the battlefield as a mechanism to significantly weaken or even destroy our country.”

Lavrov reiterated that Russia and the United States cannot maintain normal relations, and blamed the administration of US President Joe Biden. Reuters.

“It is objectively impossible to maintain normal contact with the Biden administration, which declares its goal to inflict a strategic defeat on our country,” Lavrov said.

He further said, “CWashington’s confrontational anti-Russian sentiment is becoming increasingly sharp and comprehensive”.

Mykolaiv received 15 power generators for critical infrastructure facilities from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Mykolaiv received one of the generators. UKrinform

The City Council of Mykolaiv reported this in a post on its channel telegramAs reported UKrinform.

“Mycolive received much-needed assistance from its partners, which are power producers. Such equipment was provided as part of the ‘Strengthening Public Trust’ program implemented with the support of the US Agency for International Development,” the statement said.

