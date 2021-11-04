The U.S. government has mandated that all employees of companies with more than 100 employees be vaccinated

US President Joe Biden (REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein)

Joe Biden’s government announced this Thursday that private companies with more than 100 employees must be guaranteed from January 4. Its employees are vaccinated against Govt-19.

If you do not want to be vaccinated, Workers at these large companies must be subjected to weekly inspections and wear a mask at all times.

This is the most important measure ever used by the government against the epidemic in the workplace Affecting 84 million private sector employees, According to White House calculations, in an attempt Control an epidemic that is undermining the economic recovery.

Although Biden had already announced his intention to accept the move in September, While now The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has provided clear guidelines on how to implement it.

Ensure that workers are vaccinated or routinely tested from January 4. Private companies should allow employees who want to get serum during working hours

In a conversation with journalists, White House officials said labor inspections from that date would include restrictions on the vaccine order, With A fine of $ 13,653 for a violation.

A vaccination center in Inglewood, California. After the successful start of the vaccine campaign, it collapsed, triggering the spread of the virus and somewhat slowing the economic recovery. (REUTERS / Mike Blake / File)

That was further described They believe the order could prevent “thousands” of deaths in the United States and about 250,000 from being hospitalized.

A The second measure, effective January 4, is a mandatory vaccination for all workers in medical centers. Participants in public events Medical insurance Oh Medical assistance.

This second period affects much 17 million workers.

The two measures announced today by the Biden government are more than they already are The federal government ordered the contractors weeks ago And Federal workers, Thus covering the majority of U.S. employees.

About 66% of adults in the United States have already been vaccinated with at least one dose, This number has risen in recent months since the government began to put pressure on companies to force their workers to get serum.

The United States has A. Fifty-seven percent of the population is fully vaccinated against the corona virus, According to the chart of Ever World’s Data

Many companies, including the meat giant Tyson Foods Or the airline United Airlines, Had already prepared the field by imposing these duties on their employees from the end of September.

Most recent, automaker Ford, It demanded that its 32,000 employees be vaccinated before December 8 According to various American media outlets, except for religious or medical exceptions.

However, in a country with individual freedom, The move has unleashed criticism on Republican opposition, which condemns “dictatorship.”

A protester holds a card during a protest against the compulsory vaccination (REUTERS / Mike Segar) by New York City Fire Department (FDNY) union members, municipal workers and others.

Operated from summer by delta variation, lThe epidemic has already killed 750,000 people in the United States.

Biden, who was elected leader of the world’s leading economic power nearly a year ago, has made the struggle against Govt-19 one of the pillars of his presidency.

But after a successful start to the vaccine campaign, it fell apart This triggered the spread of the virus and somewhat halted the economic recovery promised by the Democratic leader.

Vaccinating adults who are not reluctant is not an easy task, especially in many states across the country. Texas, Has already banned vaccination duties in their territory.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

