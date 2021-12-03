The U.S. Congress government approved the interim finance bill until February, avoiding a strike

The US Congress has approved the Joe Biden government’s provisional funding bill until February

The U.S. Congress passed the Interim Finance Bill on Thursday An extraordinary display of cross-party solidarity to keep federal agencies running until 2022 Avoid severe government strikes in the middle of the Christmas season.

The clock is set for Friday night at 11:59 p.m. The Senate voted 69-28 to extend the current budget until February 18, A resolution already passed in the House of Representatives.

Resolution “ Prevents millions of public servants being sent home unpaid in the middle of the Christmas season, This is because parks, museums and other federal properties and services will be forced to close.

“I am just happy to be here. Cold: Government will remain open “Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated.

The resolution was expected to drag on in the Senate due to political differences in the Senate.

“I thank the members of this room for always joining us We were on the verge of an avoidable closure, It is unnecessary and expensive, “he added.

Congress Analysts They believed the resolution would have a difficult path in the Senate, A small group of hardline Republicans threatened to halt the move in protest of the White House’s move to curb the spread of the corona virus.

The most expensive projects

The desire to avoid The “shutdown” went hand in hand with other products That is still putting pressure on Congressmen.

In addition to the budget law, Legislators must agree to fund the defense budget, The area where consensus is far away.

But still in a hurry, Between now and December 15, they will have to raise or suspend the US credit limit If they want to avoid the first sovereignty in the history of the world’s largest economy.

The debate in the Senate was expected to be much longer and more intense

There is no agreement on this point, America may go without money To respect their debts, a potential catastrophic situation for the markets.

Congress can solve all these problems in a timely manner. Then you can tackle the giant social and environmental investment project Pitanal was advertised for $ 1.75 trillion.

Free childcare program for all children and Investments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the country, Has been locked in the drawers of Congress for months.

Biden has these moves, very popular among Americans, His presidency should be revived when his reputation falls.

(With information from AFP)

