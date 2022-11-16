The tender story of Damian, who became the planet’s 8 billionth inhabitant

Weighing 2,770 kg and 52 centimeters long, Damian was born on Tuesday at a clinic in the Dominican Republic. His long-awaited arrival took place overnight and was celebrated by many, as the newborn became The population of the planet is 8,000 million.

The protagonist was born without any problems or complications at Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia maternity hospital in the city. Santo Domingo is the capital of the Dominican Republic.

read more: Woman condemns 4-year-old daughter’s death due to abuse: “Doctors did nothing”

Damian was born on Tuesday night. (Photo: EFE/Orlando Barria).

Doctor Michael Trinity His mother Damaris Ferraris, 35, was in charge of helping him. He also told the media that he was proud to be present at the birth of the child.

Damian’s birth before and after

Damian’s birth essentially marked a milestone Population growth By bringing the world population to a figure that can be seen under the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) goal “8 Billion Strong”.

Sonia VasquezUNFPA’s national representative assured that the arrival of the child is synonymous with hope: “We seek zero maternal mortality, zero diseases, zero diseases and health”.

By 2100, the population is expected to reach 10,400 million people. (Photo: EFE/Orlando Barria).

Population growth in recent years

In 2011, the world population reached 7,000 million Population Although the world population growth rate has been gradually decreasing since 1970, the population is estimated to be at its maximum. 10.4 billion for 2100, according to UNFPA data. Then, population stagnation is expected by the end of the century.

read more: In Argentina, almost 9% of babies are born prematurely

The Fertility rates declineHowever, the Life expectancy It is increasing day by dayInternational migration shapes demographic change, thereby the world population today getting old faster and women live longer than men.

UN news

Undoubtedly, Damian was born about a.d Historical fact It has kept an entire city, a province, a country in shock, and of course, it has already become world news.

Because of this, the United Nations Organization (UN) decided to take his birth in a symbolic way to convey a message of hope for future births. “That means a lot of faith We will accept every child born on this planet with conditions,” they promised.