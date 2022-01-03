The story of the plane that took off on January 1st and landed on December 31st

Passengers A plane, It covers the Beijing – Los Angeles route, starting their journey on January 1, 2022 and reaching their destination on December 31, 2021. This is not a typo, nor is it Science fiction Or not time travel, but travelers were able to celebrate the arrival of the New Year twice. How is this possible?

This phenomenon occurs for two reasons: The direction of the Earth’s rotation and the way we assign time zones to the planet. This happens to every aircraft that crosses the International Date Line, which is located between the coast of Asia and the west coast of the United States.

For this reason, every time a person travels from the United States to Asia via the Pacific Ocean he must go one day ahead; However, if the international date change line crosses from Asia to the United States, the date should be delayed by one day. The reason? Our planet rotates from west to east in one direction, and each of the time zones concentrates on the 24 hours that make up one hour a whole day..

The plane, which took off from China in 2022, landed in the United States again in 2021. Precisely, it happened above the passengers of flight 625 Air China. On the way from Beijing to Los Angeles, USA, they had to do Delay the date from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2021.

Also, thank you 17 hours difference between the two cities, The plane landed at 21:34. Therefore, travelers had the opportunity to celebrate the arrival of 2022 for the second time.

Raised truth by Flightradar24, A website that shows real-time information about air travel around the world.

Flight Trader 24 describes the striking journey between China and the United States. Twitter

El Comorcio (Peru) / Newspaper Group of America (GDA)