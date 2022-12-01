The secret meeting of Putin’s spy with the head of the CIA and the details that set off all the alarms

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has described Pope Francis’ statements about the “brutal” ethnic Russian minority who took part in military intervention in Ukraine as anti-Christian. “Pope Francis has recently made incomprehensible statements, saying that Christ is not the same, appointing two nationalities in Russia and expecting atrocities from him in military warfare.”, the Russian Foreign Minister said at a press conference.

The Spanish police are investigating a suspected letter bomb sent today A day after another envelope exploded at the Ukrainian embassy, ​​injuring a worker, at an air base on the outskirts of Madrid, the interior and defense ministries said.

Wednesday afternoon Another explosives package was found at a weapons factory in the northern Spanish city of Zaragoza, according to government officials. The factory produces grenades that Spain sent to Ukraine. The police controlled it and blew it up.

According to an official, both the package and the sender’s email address were from the embassy in Zaragoza. No further details were provided.

The package found at the military base contained a suspicious mechanism, the Spanish Defense Ministry said. Additional security forces were sent to a base in Torrejon de Artos, east of Madrid.

H&M, the world’s second largest clothing retailer, has finally closed its stores in RussiaAs reported Reuters. Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, H&M operated about 170 stores in Russia, but closed them shortly after Russian troops invaded the country.

Stores reopened in August to sell excess inventory, but Now they are permanently closed. H&M was one of dozens of global retailers that pledged to exit the Russian market soon after the invasion in February, but then took months to close.

The apparel company had previously disclosed to its investors that it was shutting down its Russian operations It will cost the Swedish company about $200 million .

European union It proposed the establishment of a UN-backed tribunal to investigate possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine and use frozen Russian assets to rebuild the war-torn country. The information was released by Chain CNBC.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a video message to the European Union While continuing to support the International Criminal Court, it will work with international partners to gain “maximum possible international support” for the court.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Its military forces have been accused of abuses ranging from killings in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha to deadly attacks on civilian facilities.including the bombing of a theater in Mariupol on 16 March.

When Ukrainians wake up on the first official day of winter, Almost six million of them do not have electricity, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted in his last night speech. The same is reflected in the British media Guardian.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine noted At least nine people died in the fire Last Wednesday, in an attempt to heat their homes after Russian attacks destroyed most of the electrical installations, breaking safety rules.

As a result of continued shelling by Russian forces on the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, The voltage has disappeared on the city grids, said Yaroslav Yanushevich, governor of the Kherson region. Information has been released through Kyiv Independent.

Russia’s foreign intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin revealed In a public interview last Wednesday Nuclear issues were discussed in the meeting held 15 days ago With William Burns, Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency. Information copied by Reuters.

The two met in Turkey on November 14. It was the highest level of face-to-face contact between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Regarding the meeting, Washington acknowledged that Russia had warned about using nuclear weapons.

For her part, Elizabeth Rudd, the head of the US embassy in Moscow, launched this week – RIA news agency learned – a serious accusation against the head of the CIA, which could put the future of Ukraine in real danger. : “Burns did not negotiate anything, did not talk about a solution to the conflict.”

Naryshkin supported Rudd’s statement, adding: “Furthermore, I can point out that the most frequently used words in this meeting were ‘strategic stability’, ‘nuclear security’, ‘Ukraine’ and the ‘Kyiv regime.’ They only talked about the possibility of nuclear war, not a peace treaty between the two countries.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during the Berlin Security Conference on November 30. Germany will continue to support Ukraine with financial and humanitarian aid and weapons until the end of the war. Scholz insisted that Russia could no longer win the war on the battlefield.

“Incessant attacks on key infrastructure, water and electricity networks, cities and towns of Ukraine: It is a terrible and at the same time desperate scorched earth strategy “, in control. The German chancellor’s statements were echoed by the Ukrainian media Kyiv Independent.

The White House said US officials They are still working to locate and contact American prisoner Paul Whelan, an ex-Marine imprisoned in Russia. “Our embassy in Moscow has not heard from him for a week,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“It’s a concern. We’re all concerned, and very concerned about Paul and Brittney Griner.”He added, referring to the American basketball player detained on Russian soil. This information was replicated by the American chain CNBC.

Russian efforts near Pakmut in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, indicating that Russia had “not learned from previous campaigns with large numbers of victims”.The Institute for War Studies said in its latest update. Information copied Kyiv Independent.

Although Russia captured Bagmuth, The costs associated with the acquisition would outweigh the operational benefits to the cityAccording to ISW.

Within the framework of the organized event The New York TimesUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk and He spoke for the first time about rumors linking the businessman to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

For Zelensky, it seems obvious Elon Musk changed his vision during the war. “Slowly, we started hearing different appeals about him,” he continued. As a warning to America he theorized: “I think someone is influencing him.”

Musk has received questions in recent months A controversial poll he posted on social media about the peace plan who received the applause of the Kremlin-, to SpaceX’s firm decision to stop investing in satellite services for Ukraine And his alleged conversation with Putin.

The president came out to deny rumors of a phone conversation with the Russian president. BBC Last Wednesday, after Ian Bremmer, head of consulting at Grupo Eurasia, A connection between the two is condemned. Musk reportedly told Bremmer that the Russian president was “ready to negotiate,” but only if Crimea remained under Russian control, and if Ukraine accepted neutrality and recognized the annexed territories.

The head of Eurasia Group added that these goals will be achieved “no matter what” and that SpaceX’s founder Putin would have expected a nuclear attack if Ukraine invaded Crimea. The conversation reportedly took place before Musk released the aforementioned survey. However, the businessman gave his version of events on his social networks: “I spoke to Putin only once, 18 months ago. We talked about space.

Russian forces Boy arrested for photographing destroyed Russian military equipmentDmytro Lubinets, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Parliament of Ukraine, said. He learned that the boy – who said he had not been tortured – was kept in a small room and not fed. Independence of Kiev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country’s armed forces They are preparing a “countermeasure” to Russia’s advances that will surpass previous advances. Zelensky made this comment during his evening address to the nation, and after a meeting he held with the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

“We analyze the intentions of the invaders and we prepare A countermeasure, a countermeasure is more powerful than the rest”, he maintained as he learned CNBC. After these words, the head of state refused to give details about what the countermeasures would look like.

On November 30, US Army Raytheon Technologies awarded $1.2 billion contract for six National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems for Ukraine (NASAMS), the Pentagon said in a statement. Information has been released through Kyiv Independent.

