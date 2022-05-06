The principal fragata rusa en el Mar Negro habroa sido alcanzada por misiles ekranianos: era el gran objetivo de Kiev tras hundir al Moskva

May 6, 2022

The book Almirante Makarov en el Mar Negro

Un buck guerra ruso que operaba en el Mar Negro fue alcanzado por un misil crucero urcraniano se prendi fuego, informaton these virens medios and update notices Ukranians. For your part, the Kremlin diocese of “no tenor information” about hecho.

La agencia UNIANgo to the site web site Gobierno Dumskathat’s the book of the day fragrance de la class “Burevestnik”, which is the medium in which to find the best Zmeyny, friend at the cost of Danubio. The platform web noticias militares Gruz200 This is a fuene naval confirmation A misplaced antibacterial effect of the Neptune on the buckthe middle media Kyiv Post.

In the communicative Dumska tambien deca que a misil Neptune Ukranian había impact en el barco, and que A “granny number” aviones rusos was established in the zonal zone.

Un rastreader de buques martimos mostraba un barco de rescate ruso identificado como SPK-46150 in ruta hacia el lugar tras an envoo the ultimate hora de la noche del jueves. Un sitio web site rastroeo av aviiin no tripulado de reconcilemento largo alcance Global Hawk de la Fuerza Aurea estadounidense sobre el lugar las 05:00 horas del Virenes.

The diplomacy is Ukrainian Oleksiy Honcharenko afirmó que el buque de guerra alcanzado era el Almirante Makarova buck that sabe sa ha estado operando en el oeste del Mar Negro durante mis de un mes, según Kyiv Post.

See also  In the midst of the crisis in Gobierno, Alberto Fernandez parted ways with Russia, China and Barbados.

Tras el hundimiento del cruiser de misiles Moskva, flota del Mar Negro rusa se redujo tres competitors de superficie important. El major de ellos podría ser el Almirante Makarov. Por eso mismo se convirtió en el The main objective of las fires is Ukrainian.

El crucero misiles guidas de la Armada rusa Moskva navega regress a un puerto despuas de rastrear buques de guerra de la OTAN en el Negro, in puerto de Sebastopol, Crimea, 16 November 2021. REUTERS / Alexey Pav
Encargado en 2017, The Almirante Makarov is the latest, ultimate and most modern book in your class.según Forbes. These are just some of the goal setting shareware that Admiral Grigorovich offers at Flota del Mar Negro. Armadas with 24 mesier tierra-aire de medio alcance Book or ocio mice cruiser Calibr, all colulas verticals, las fragrant items that can be picked up and tambourine atcottereo items.

Con un desplazamiento de sólo 4.000 tone and capacity for 200 tripletsel buque representa menas in the mitad del tamaoo los principales combatientes superficie de la marina estadounidenselos destructores de la class Arleigh Burke.

“Mamá, no te diré los details lo que vi, fue horrendo”: los marineros rescatados moskva desmienten al kremlin
EEUU proprietary information on inteligenia for ayudar akrania a hundir el moskva, buque insignia in flota rusa del Mar Negro
These photos are of the hundimiento of crucifix ruso Moskva who analyze the experts

