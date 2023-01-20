The political lessons of Jacinda Ardern’s surprise resignation: You need to know when to quit

A Rara Avis In the international political scene. Headlines around the world in an era where leaders cling to powerFrom Brazil to the United States or Venezuela, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave a lesson on integrity and pragmatism on Wednesday, even if it jeopardizes democratic transitions.

“I’m human. Politicians are human. I don’t have enough energy to properly carry this charge.”said tearfully and in a small voice, in a message that resonated in New Zealand and the world. “The time has come for me: I know what this job entails, now I have nothing in the tank”.

Jacinda Ardern arrives at Hawke’s Bay Airport in Napier on January 20, 2023, a day after announcing her resignation as Prime Minister of New Zealand. (AAP Photo/Ben McClay) No documentation Ben McKay – AAP

It is difficult to find such humility and brutal honesty in any leader of any country in the world. With tears in his eyes, one recognizes in front of the cameras: “A leader must know when to quit”. This is another example of magazine Foreign policy He didn’t hold back when he called her “the anti-Trump of the world.”

It would be naive to ignore that her shock and surprise resignation comes at a challenging time for Ardern and her Labor Party.It is at its lowest level of popularity since 2017. But there is an eternity in political terms until the elections scheduled for October. “I’m not leaving because I don’t think we can win the election, but I think we need a new person for that challenge”The prime minister praised the early handling of the pandemic, while also questioning the strict quarantine.

But his legacy, and beyond his administration, was marked by the worst terrorist attack in history The tragedy of the White Island volcano and the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemicArdern’s farewell message goes out Interesting subjects.

Today at just 42 years of age, He broke various barriers and stereotypes during his nearly six-year rule. And became an inspiration to women around the world A symbol of compassion and compassionate leadership.

A virtual unknown in politics, In 2017, she became the world’s youngest female president at the age of 37.. Then, ride “Jacintamania”Led his party to a landslide victory in 2020, its first absolute majority since 1996.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives with her daughter Nev at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters on September 25, 2018. Ardern became the second world leader to give birth while in office. (AP/Craig Ruttle, File) Craig Ruttle – FR61802 AP

With poise and determination, he always tried to show that there is no need to sacrifice personal life and family life to be in politics. A year after the inauguration, their daughter Neve Te Aroha was born. Ardern is the second world leader to give birth during her term.After Benazir Bhutto, in Pakistan.

It went further: She made headlines around the world in 2018 when she brought her baby to the UN General Assembly, a full message. The moment her daughter interrupted a Facebook Live message went viral.

But last night he showed that too It is correct to say stop when the tank is empty. And, although he didn’t use that word, he made it clear: No one is immune Burn itLet alone world leaders. That’s why you don’t need to be ashamed. It is important to talk about weight Burnout and the impact of mental health upside downWithout lectures.

Nev, his daughter, is about to start primary school. Last night, Ardern spoke to her: “Mommy can’t wait there when you start school”, told him. And to your spouse, Clark GayfordHe proposed: “Let’s get married once.” Words that take courage from a leader of Ardern’s caliber.

Clarke Gayford with her partner New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the 2020 New Zealand Labor Party election night event in Auckland AP

Admittedly, his aloofness is also revealing Achieving – and maintaining – diversity in politics is a continuing challenge. Leaders like Ardern or Finn Sanna Marin They emerged in the last decade as a breath of fresh air in an environment of more traditional and masculine leadership. None of this came for free to Ardern, either It raises the question of whether the political scene is still hostile to women.

Next February 7, in a few weeks, The world will lose another leader. But someone who left on his own terms A lesson for politicians around the world.