The photos tell the tender story of a dog in Nuevo Leon who went shopping for a treat for his owner

Softness of a Chihuahua puppy I’m going to buy a bag of chips at the store in Nuevo Leon It went viral. Users simply couldn’t resist a story shared by a young man on social media.

Dogs are one of the most loyal animals, and they are second to none.”“Man’s Best Friends” And there are those who consider them family members. Apart from being cute, they always look out for their owners and are obedient like no other.

The proof of all this is a Facebook user’s chihuahua dog Antonio MunozA resident of Lomas de San Martín in the state of Nuevo Leon, who ascended Beautiful story.

Through his social networks, the young man from New Leon uploaded several photos of his brown dog, which he sent to the store down the street with money and a message on the collar. He asked the shopkeeper to sell some snacks.

“Hello, shop owner. Can I sell my dog ​​some orange cheetos? They are not red because of itching. The necklace costs 20 cents. ojo, If he doesn’t treat my dog ​​well he bites. Faithful, neighbor across the street” refers to the message the Chihuahua carries.

In the first photo, the foursome are curiously looking to see who owns it, and in the last photo, they are crossing the street with a bag of chips in their mouths.

The series of pictures touched social networks because the dog proved to be intelligent and well understood, but also very cute due to the expression on her face and her small size. Almost half of the bag of chips.

Although this story took place two years ago, it is important to note that at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, publishing on different digital platforms was hardly consolidated.

Actually, that’s the reason Antonio Munoz sent the chihuahua to the store because of restrictions Even with masks and gloves, it is recommended not to leave the house or have direct contact with others less than one and a half meters away, the Ministry of Health (SSA) has issued.

In March 2020 the young man said: “Third day of quarantine. I want my setos”. That is why he sent the sweet and obedient little dog to the store opposite.

“Hahahaha we need to educate our dogs”; “A Beauty”; “Wonderful!!” and “Fake, what a good story” were some of the comments made by social network users this year.

However, there are cases Other puppies are not well trainedThere was such a case The puppy that destroyed 7,500 pesos500 in bills, which the owner had stored but left within reach of his pet.

User @_feery_’s sad story went viral on TikTok. In this regard, most users took it with humor, so you can read various reactions: “Sale Friulis is no more for croquettes”, “Frulais = But what did I do, I played”, “Hahaha I’m dying”, “What’s with my 50 thousand pesos?”; “Pretty little dog, but you’re out of croquettes because we’re out of money.”

