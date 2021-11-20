The Nicaraguan opposition described Daniel Ortega’s decision to expel the country from the OAS as a “media show.”

Daniel Ortega with Rosario Murillo (Europe Press / Archive)

The Nicaraguan opposition was critical this Friday Daniel Ortega’s decision to expel the country from the Organization of American States (OAS), After the organization disqualified the November 7 elections, in which the president was re-elected.

“This is a media show mounted by the Ortega-Murillo dictatorshipLeader of the Opposition Blue and White National Unity said, Alexa Zamora, In a message shared with reporters.

According to Zamora, who was deported for security reasons, the Nicaraguan executive “Send the message that they are leaving the OAS when it is true that Nicaragua will be suspended from the OAS for not complying with their commitments to democracy and human rights.”.

The 51st General Assembly of the OAS approved a resolution last Friday calling for the recent elections in Nicaragua. “They are not free, fair or transparent, and they have no democratic legitimacy”, And the Central American country was given until the next day 30 to decide on the suspension.

The Nicaraguan Foreign Minister responded, Denise Moncota, Announced this Friday that his country has decided to grant “The connection between the state of Nicaraguan and the OAS was severed“With the argument that the organism was designed”As a diplomatic political forum born under the influence of the United States as an instrument of intervention and intervention”.

Alexa Zamora, leader of the Blue and White National Unity (EFE / Jeffrey Arguedas / Archive)

Liberal Nicaraguan political analyst Elysio NunesExpatriate describes Ortega regime “Infamous”.

“The OAS regime claims to be the ‘secretariat of the colonies’, and when this forum condemned Somoza in the 1970s, they may have thought when the Panama Sandinistas gave way to the dictator Anastasio Somoza’s government,” Nunis recalled.

During the first Santinista regime (1979-1990), the researcher continued, Ortega and his ambassadors called the OAS every moment Condemning the US occupation of Nicaragua, then in February 2017, “Ran to see“To the Secretary-General, Louis Almagro, They will recognize the 2016 elections in which the main opposition group did not participate because the authorities left them without a box.

Meanwhile, the Nicaraguan priest Edwin Roman, A commentator for Ortega and based in Miami asked on Twitter: “Does the abuser have a voice?”.

For his part, the vice president Rosario Murillo, Wife of Ortega, thus defined the end of the regime.You know“, He said that”Every action is taken for the common good”.

He also qualified this Friday. “Day of National Pride, in which we recognize the path to our honor and pride”.

The Nicaraguan elections have been rejected by the European Union and a section of the international community, with the support of countries such as North Korea, Iran, Cuba, Russia, Syria or Venezuela.

(With information from EFE)

Continue reading: