The Nicaraguan dictatorship severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan and moved closer to Xi Jinping’s communist rule.

Rule of Daniel Ortega On Nicaragua Announced It severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan and officially recognized the People’s Republic of China as “the only China”. This is a decision made in accordance with management Commonwealth Party Q. Litera Ji Jinping, Re-dominating the island is one of its main objectives.

In a letter released by the Nicaraguan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it stated:The government of the Republic of Nicaragua declares that it recognizes that there is only one China in the world. The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing China and the whole of Taiwan Inseparable part of the Chinese part”.

“The Government of the Republic of Nicaragua today severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceased any contact or official relations.”The report added.

The Taiwan issue was the result of the civil war that ended in October 1949, With installation People’s Republic of China. After the defeat, a section of Kuomintang’s military and administrative officers (defeated by the Communists) They took refuge on the island, Where they established a Separatist regime By the Armed Forces.

Since then, Taiwan has essentially represented a struggle for a China or a China Ultimate freedom. The current government of Xi Jinping was very firm in warning that Any formal recognition of Taiwan’s independence would lead to strong action.

In recent times, the Nicaraguan dictatorship has strengthened its ties with dictatorial regimes such as China, Venezuela or Cuba, and after fraudulent elections, Ordega has been declared victorious amid brutal repression and persecution of the opposition.

Relations between the regimes of China and Nicaragua are increasingly close (Xinhua Agency)

Led by the United States, large sections of the international community have been demanding that human rights be respected and that free and democratic elections be promoted.

This Thursday, Washington reiterated that Will use “all the tools” available to “promote democracy in Nicaragua.”, Whose government allowed the accusation of abuse and repression, according to the Under-Secretary of State, Emily Mentrala.

Last Monday, the Vice President of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, Called on the international community to lift sanctions against the regime of her husband, Daniel Ortega, and was re-elected for the fourth time in a row, with most of her rivals arbitrarily detained.

We are committed to using the economic and diplomatic tools of the OAS and the economic and diplomatic tools of the rest of the world to use the economic and diplomatic tools against those involved in the anti-democratic activities of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, ”Mentrala said. In Costa Rica.

“This is a way to promote democracy in Nicaragua and democratic values ​​in the region.”He was speaking at a Spanish-language news conference after meeting deported Nicaraguans in Costa Rica.

“Democracy and anti-corruption are a priority for our national security,” he added.

More than 100,000 people fled Nicaragua in 2018 after protests against the Ortega government. “Many in Nicaragua leave Ortega-Murillo regime”, Mainly to Costa Rica and the United States, Mentrala said.

According to Washington, corruption contributes to displacement because it prevents citizens from finding opportunities in their own country.

As part of the sanctions he imposed in November, The United States has banned Ortega, Murillo and various government officials from entering their territory.

US pledges to use all possible tools to promote democracy in Nicaragua (REUTERS / Leah Millis)

“The repression and abuse of the Ordega government and those who support him demand that the United States act,” the president said recently. Joe Biden.

Washington also passed the Renaissance Act, which outlines an arsenal of measures to address what is considered corruption and human rights abuses in Nicaragua.

Ortega, a 76-year-old former guerrilla fighter, was re-elected for a fourth term on November 7. At least 40 opponents were imprisoned in the months leading up to the election.

The dictator of Nicaragua says his enemies are “terrorists” and “criminals” who tried to overthrow him with the support of Washington.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights and the Organization of American States (OAS), along with many other international organizations, have warned that elections will not be free, fair, or open.

With information from AFP

