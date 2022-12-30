The “Muchachos” creator removed a word from the song and explained the reasons

Fernando Romero is a teacher and works in two schools in Hedo. However, its existence is well known Author of “Boys”.Victory came with the Argentina national team during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The creator is on vacation in Aguas Verdes and spoke with him Radio The Network, Where did he count? How you came up with the theme: “I was at home, cooking, and started memorizing songs at court. At some point I got the first sentence, I said I’m going to download it, and I started writing it on my phone.

The first time he sang at a barbecue for his friends: “I was excited.”

When her friends heard her, they were impressed, but only one thing bothered them: a bad word. “Choice Songs Sung by Children”One click to modify Fernando lyrics.

After a presentation among friends, before the Copa America, Fernando sent the song to the journalist TyC game Matthias Bellicioni He asked me to sing it live. From there the song traveled around every point of the country.

Did Fernando Romero Muchachos win money doing lyrics?

Guillermo Novellis, singer fly, He talked to the author because he wanted to record it. Before the start of the World Cup, the song came to light and has already been recorded.

After the edition of La Mosca, Fernando received a portion of the teacher. There will be something when you start creating the theme. “I didn’t notice how much it was, I didn’t do the math.”

What are the lyrics of Muchachos, the hit song of the Argentine national team

I was born in Argentina

Diego and Lionel land

From Children of Malvinas

That I will never forget

I can’t explain it to you

Because you won’t understand

We lost in the final

How many years did I grieve her?

But it’s over

Because at Maracana

Final match with Brazukas

Dad won again

children

Now we are excited again

I want to win the third

I want to be world champion

And Diego

We can see from the sky

With Don Diego and La Dota

Cheering him on Lionel

children

Now we are excited again

I want to win the third

I want to be world champion

And Diego

We can see it in the sky

With Don Diego and La Dota

Cheering Lionel up.