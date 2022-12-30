The “Muchachos” creator removed a word from the song and explained the reasons

Fernando Romero is a teacher and works in two schools in Hedo. However, its existence is well known Author of “Boys”.Victory came with the Argentina national team during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
read more: A friend of Messi’s quote about Celia Gusitini and sacking of Antonella Rogusso
The creator is on vacation in Aguas Verdes and spoke with him Radio The Network, Where did he count? How you came up with the theme: “I was at home, cooking, and started memorizing songs at court. At some point I got the first sentence, I said I’m going to download it, and I started writing it on my phone.
The first time he sang at a barbecue for his friends: “I was excited.”
When her friends heard her, they were impressed, but only one thing bothered them: a bad word. “Choice Songs Sung by Children”One click to modify Fernando lyrics.
After a presentation among friends, before the Copa America, Fernando sent the song to the journalist TyC game Matthias Bellicioni He asked me to sing it live. From there the song traveled around every point of the country.
Did Fernando Romero Muchachos win money doing lyrics?
Guillermo Novellis, singer fly, He talked to the author because he wanted to record it. Before the start of the World Cup, the song came to light and has already been recorded.
After the edition of La Mosca, Fernando received a portion of the teacher. There will be something when you start creating the theme. “I didn’t notice how much it was, I didn’t do the math.”
What are the lyrics of Muchachos, the hit song of the Argentine national team
I was born in Argentina
Diego and Lionel land
From Children of Malvinas
That I will never forget
I can’t explain it to you
Because you won’t understand
We lost in the final
How many years did I grieve her?
But it’s over
Because at Maracana
Final match with Brazukas
Dad won again
children
Now we are excited again
I want to win the third
I want to be world champion
And Diego
We can see from the sky
With Don Diego and La Dota
Cheering him on Lionel
children
Now we are excited again
I want to win the third
I want to be world champion
And Diego
We can see it in the sky
With Don Diego and La Dota
Cheering Lionel up.
More Stories
Who should start colon cancer prevention studies and at what age?
Peruvian shamans predict the future of Lula, Pele and the war in Ukraine
What will be the price of petrol and diesel in January?