The moment a Russian tank explodes, its crew records Tiktok

in the middle Ukrainian counterattack, And in part War Conducted on social networks, armed forces Volodymyr Zelensky They allow the last hours to pass a A precision strike destroyed a Russian armored vehicle.

A is about launching an attack missile BMP-3 vehicle and surprised the uniformed Russians. A video circulated by networks shows the exact moment the vehicle was hit by a guided anti-tank missile (AAnti-tank missile guidanceoh ATGM)

Russian soldiers in an armored personnel carrier were unexpectedly hit by a Ukrainian missile.

According to a post by different users who share information about the war, @Osinttechnical and @JimmySecUK, Kremlin soldiers filmed their deployment to share on social networks; TikTok is mentioned. However, at that precise moment they were interrupted by a Ukrainian attack and the explosion was recorded.

The attack on the Russian tank comes amid a strong Ukrainian counterattack, marking an unexpected turn in the war.

In the framework of a military counteroffensive against Russia, Ukraine claimed important regional victories this Saturday, including the city of Kubiansk (East), which decided to regroup its forces on the Eastern Front.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian army had recovered “2,000 kilometers of territory” that fell into Russian hands in September, without specifying which km2.

“Over the past few days, the Russian military has shown us the best it has: its rear,” he said ironically. In that sense he added: After all, he did what he had to do: run away.

One of the latest cities that Ukraine claims to have recaptured is Kubiansk, which was captured by Moscow troops shortly after the start of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

“Kubiansk Ukraine,” a regional official wrote on social networks, announcing the recapture of the city in the Kharkov region (east) bordering Russia. A total recapture of the city of 27,000 people would be a severe blow to Moscow, as it is crucial for supplying other Russian positions on the Eastern Front.

AFP Institute