The ‘hiking queen’ died after falling more than 200 meters into the void

Crystal Paula Gonzalez56 years old, popularly known ‘Queen of Hiking’He is dead While trying to climb the mountain Baldin the north Los Angeles USA. Local media reported that he was injured A drop of more than 200 meters.

Gonzalez, who shares his exploits on social networks, came to publish A video of hours before falling into the canyon.

According to the first versions, the girl was trying to record a video in the dark when she suddenly lost her balance. Bad weather caused by snow They drop him down an icy slope and drown him in the void.

It fell more than 200 meters into the valley. Although some colleagues who were with her tried to help her, Gonzalez arrived at the hospital lifeless Very close to where they moved it.

From a report by San Bernardino County officials, where Baldy Mt. is located, it is detailed After the incident a call was received about an emergency signal from a GPS device.

At the age of 56, Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Lantas has passed away.

“The traveler was on a steep and icy slope, surrounded by numerous people The mountaineers helped in whatever way they could”, they pointed out. However, when they arrived they could do nothing to save his life.

The tragic event took place on January 8, but it has only now been made public as a result of a message from one of the victim’s daughters. “Many know her as the ‘Dancing Queen of Hiking’ or the ‘Hiker of Life’.. She was known in the community for her fearless walk Your daily dose of inspiration”, the young woman noted to talk and organize about her mother A collection on the GoFundMe site to cover funeral expenses.

He added: “She was an incredible mother of four, a sister and a friend to everyone she knew. She was the epitome of strength, love and beauty. A beacon of light to all who knew her and she was always willing to help..

Through his profiles on social networks, Spanish national Gonzalez shared his exploits with thousands of followers. This way, Overcame challenges and rose to fame.

He emphasized in the videos he posted Knowledge is important when practicing any sport It also warned about the dangers in the mountains.

Baldi bowl, the site of his death, is a river cirque in the San Gabriel Mountains of the state of California, which forms most of the upper south face of Mount San Antonio. It is one of the most visited places in the region It is popular among climbers.

