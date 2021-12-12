The G7 issued a stern warning to Iran: “This is the last chance to reach a serious settlement on the nuclear deal.”

Nuclear deal negotiators in Vienna (Reuters)

Iran A “Last chance“It simply came to our notice then Nuclear dealBritish Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said at the end of the meeting on Sunday G7 It also warned Russia against an invasion of Ukraine.

“This is the last chance for Iran to come to the negotiating table to find a serious solution to this problem.“The country’s minister, who is currently chairing the group of major powers, said.

“There is still time for Iran to come and accept this agreement,” he said, adding that “this is the last chance” and urged Tehran to come up with a serious proposal. “It is imperative that they do so because” we will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. “Truss said at a news conference in Liverpool, north of England.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States, mediated by Europeans, resumed in Vienna in November in an attempt to revive the 2015 agreement, which prevented the Islamic Republic from seizing the atomic bomb.

Talks are currently underway in Vienna After a gap of five months After the election of the anti-Western hardliner Ibrahim Raisi as President of Iran.

Complaint from Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Barbach said this for her part There has been no progress in the nuclear talks with Iran. And stressed that time is running out.

“It simply came to our notice then We have no progress … Negotiations are delayed by six months due to the proposals of the Iranian governmentBarbaugh told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Liverpool, England.

“Time is running out”, He stressed.

Iranian centrifuges for uranium enrichment (VANA / Reuters)

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held a “production” meeting on Friday with his colleagues in Britain, Germany and France to discuss ways forward in talks with Iran.

This was stated by a senior Foreign Ministry official There was a “serious” dialogue between the G7 nations united in their position on the nuclear talks. “The report is strong on the importance of Iran returning to the table and can conclude a deal, but it Time is shrinking, So we are united in that, ”the official told reporters anonymously.

The official added that US Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley was returning to Vienna for further talks.

Under the original nuclear deal abandoned by then-President Donald Trump in 2018, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations have agreed. Iran has limited its nuclear program to seek relief from sanctions. The West fears the plan could be used to build weapons, which Tehran denies.

Raisi said on Saturday that Tehran was serious about its talks, the official IRNA news agency reported.

