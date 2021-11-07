The first images of an attack by a drone against the Prime Minister of Iraq

This photo, released by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Media Office, shows the damage caused by the drone strike on the house of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Qadimi on Sunday, November 7, 2021 (AB) in the Green Zone of Baghdad, Iraq.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Qadimi was wounded in an “assassination attempt” with drones on his home early Sunday morning. In Baghdad, there has been unrest in recent days between security forces and pro-Iranian groups.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Qadimi (file photo / AFP)

“Two members of the president ‘s personal bodyguard were injured,” said one security official, who did not comment on the severity of the incident.

The Prime Minister was attacked by three explosive drones (AP).

The assassination attempt on the Iraqi prime minister was carried out by three drones, two of whom were shot dead by Mustafa al-Qaeda’s bodyguards, two security sources said.

All three planes were “launched from a location near the Republic Bridge”, and one of the sources noted that “two drones were shot down” on the plane before heading to the Green Zone, where the Prime Minister’s residence is located. Third he exploded the charge against the resident, and two of Kademi’s bodyguards were not injured.

The attack on Gaddafi’s home, which has been in power since May 2020, was not immediately proven. However, The move was condemned by the United States as an “open act of terrorism” and described by Iraqi President Berham Salih as “an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order”.

Two Qasimi bodyguards injured (AP)

In the aftermath of the attack, Qadimi took to his Twitter account to call for “everyone’s peace and calm for the good of Iraq.”

“My apartment has been the target of a cowardly attack. I am fine and thank God and those who work with me, ”he declared. In a short video, you can see him sitting at a table.

No harm to PM (AP)

The Green Zone, where his home is located, is a high-security perimeter located in the center of the capital with the US Embassy and other government buildings.

In the photos distributed by Kademi Services, you can see the wooden door and carvings lying on the floor and the damaged exterior stairs.

“I am just happy to be free. We strongly condemn this act of terrorism, which is aimed at the heart of the Iraqi government, “said US State Department spokesman Netflix in a statement.

The United Nations embassy in Iraq also condemned the attack in “strong words.”

The attack on Qasim comes at a time of tension in Iraq following the October 10 (AP) assembly elections.

Influential Shiite leader Mokhtar al-Sadr spoke about the “attack on Iraq and the Iraqi people.”

After the event, key security forces were deployed in and around the Green Zone.

Mustafa al-Qadimi lives in the protected green zone of Baghdad (AP)

Attacks against the Green Zone continue. Last Sunday, three rockets exploded in nearby Mansour, causing no injuries. They also often target the US embassy. In recent months, drone strikes have multiplied in Baghdad and Erbil, especially against US interests.

The attack on Qadimi comes amid tensions between the two parties over the post-October 10 assembly elections in Iraq and tensions over the formation of a government.

The influential Hasht al-Shabi coalition is actively debating the outcome of the referendum, in which its political wing, the Conquest Alliance, lost a number of seats in parliament, according to preliminary results. Supporters of this pro-Iranian coalition of former paramilitary groups now integrated into the state began sit-ins at two entrances to the Green Zone.

Iraqi security forces close a fortified green zone as security hours tighten after the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Mustafa al-Qadimi (AP photo / Hadi Misban).

Hashd’s administration describes the election as “fraudulent” and “corrupt.” Despite the election defeat, the coalition will continue to be an influential force in parliament.

Preliminary results indicate that Shiite leader Mokhta Sadr won the election, winning more than 70 of the 329 seats currently in the room.

The final results of the referendum will be released in a few more weeks.

