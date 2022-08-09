The FBI raided the residence of Donald Trump in Florida and opened its safe

El expresidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump informed este lunes que The FBI conducted a raid en su casa en Palm Beach, in Florida. El exmandadario affirmed also that the agents opened a cash box and qualified the episode as an act of “mala conducta procesal”.

“Estos son tiempos oscuras para nuestra nación, ya que mi hermosa casa, Mar-A-Lago en Palm Beach, Florida, está actualmente sitiada, allanada y ocupada por un gran grupo de agents del FBI”, he said in a communiqué published in his red social Truth, y considered: “Es un ataque de los democrats de la izquierda radical que desesperadamente no quieren que me postule a la presidencia en 2024″.

The magnate and ex-president of the United States was not found in his residence at Mar-a-Lago during the raid. Según reveló la cadena CNNcitando fuentes informadas, el expresidente estuvo en el Trump Tower de Nueva York.

La mansión de Donald Trump en Florida que fue allanada.

The circumstances of the registry are not clear at the moment. The spokesmen of the FBI and the Department of Justice did not return the messages sent in search of comments. ”Después de collaborar y cooperar con las agencias govermentales pertinentes, esta incursión no anunciada en mi casa no era necesaria ni appropriate”, said Trump in his communique.

El Departamento de Justicia has been investigating The find of 15 boxes with classified information que fueron llevadas a Mar-a-Lago una vez concluida la presidency de Trump. The federal laws of the United States Prohíben el traslo de documentos clasificados a lugares no autorizadosaunque es posible que Trump intente arguer que, como presidente, era la máxima autoridad en materia de clasificación de información confidential.

It is still not clear if the FBI registry is related to that investigation. The spokesperson of the Department of Justice, Dena Iversondijo que la agencia no tenía comentarios cuando se le pregunto si el fiscal general Merrick Garland había autorizado personally el proceduridad, según informaron medios locales.

El hecho se conoció el mismo día en que CNN difundió imágenes que revelarían dos ocassiones en las que el expresidente habría tirado documentos por el inodoro. La emisora ​​sostuvo que, igual que en otras ocasions, Trump “se burló” de las leyes sobre el mantenimiento de registros y aseguró que rompía documentos, borradores y memorandos después de leerlos.

En dos ocassiones, el expresidente habría tirado documentos por el inodoro CNN

El Comité de Supervisión de la Cámara de Representantes announced the expansion of an investigation on the actions of the ex-president and asked the Archives to deliver additional information. Trump confirmed earlier that he had agreed to return certain records to the archives, calling it “an ordinary and routine process.”

At the same time, a separate investigation is related to the attempts of Trump’s allies to revoke the results of the 2020 presidential elections and the disturbances on January 6, 2021 in the federal Capitol have also intensified in Washington.

Además, el fiscal de distrito en el condado Fulton, en Georgia, investiga si Trump y sus allegados attemptaron interferir en las elecciones en ese estado, las cuales gó Joe Biden.

Trump has made his club in Palm Beach his home since he left the White House in January 2021, spending summers in his golf club in Bedminster, Nueva Jersey, because Mar-a-Lago closes in May. el verano boreal.

Agencia AP, AFP and Reuters