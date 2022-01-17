The European Union has removed Argentina from the list of countries where you can travel without restrictions

Due to the epidemic situation caused by the new wave of Covit-19, the European Union has removed Argentina, Australia and Canada from the list of countries that can travel without restrictions. As stated in a statement today.

“Following a review of the structure of the recommendation on the phasing out of non-essential travel restrictions for the EU, the Council updated the list of countries, special administrative areas and other agencies and regional authorities. Argentina, Australia and Canada were removed from the list”, Begins the text Council of Europe.

Spain was the first European country to follow the recommendations of the European Union. Announced by the site Spanish Embassy in Argentina. From today, the Argentines must comply One of the following requirements for entering Spain: Vaccination certification with at least one formula approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the World Health Organization (WHO); Negative govt swap test or corona virus discharge from last 180 days.

Argentina Added to “Safe Countries” list On October 29 last due to its epidemiological status.

At the time, the Argentine Foreign Ministry explained that “travel from Argentina to the EU should not be affected by the restrictions attached to Covit-19.” Vaccination status.

The European Union (EU) has opened its borders to tourists who have been fully vaccinated with drugs approved by the European Union or the World Health Organization (WHO). Maintains a list of “safe countries” where persons who have not been vaccinated or vaccinated are allowed to travel by formulas not approved by those agencies. This is the benefit that Argentina will lose from now on. Although each country can impose its own rules.

The EMA has so far approved five vaccines against Govt-19: they are BioNTech / Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen and Novavax. The WHO has also approved emergency use That Sinoform, Sinovak y Bharat. For this reason, countries should re-impose the vaccine status as a requirement, Those people injected Sputnik In Argentina they could not enter those places.

According to the website of the Spanish Embassy in Argentina, passengers flying from the country will no longer have to “certify whether they comply.” Any of the following health needs:

The Spanish government also states Children under the age of 12 are exempt from these requirements Also keep in mind that all travelers coming to Spain must complete Health Test Form (FCS), Through the Internet Or Spain Travel Health-SpTH application.

The EU list, which is reviewed every two weeks, is based on the epidemiological situation, its management and criteria related to the reliability of information and data.

It was implemented by the Council on June 30, 2020. However, it is not a binding legal instrument, but a Nomination for the Member States of the Committee, Whose authorities are responsible for implementing the recommendations.

You can read on the Council of Europe’s website, “A member state should not decide to lift travel restrictions on unlisted countries before making a concerted decision.”

Four other countries on the list are in the region: Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay.

The list is now created:

Report by Elizabeth Pique from Rome