The European Union asked that the results of the elections in Brazil be respected

Photo from the archive of the Spanish diplomat Ignacio Ybáñez, ambassador of the European Union in Brazil (EFE/ Antonio Lacerda)

The ambassador of the European Union (EU) in Brazil, Ignacio Ybanezasked this Friday to all the participants that they respect the results of the elections of the next October in the country, as well as the institutions responsible for organizing the elections.

“Para nosotros es muy importante que las institutions democráticas sean respectadas” y que “el resultado sea respetado”, declarado Ybáñez en una interview telemática con EFE.

Brazil will go to the polls next October 2 to elect presidents, governors and renew legislative bodies.

El embajador affirmed que ve una “polarización muy grande” en la carrera presidencialpara la que el máximo favorito es el ex presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, seguito a distancia del actual mandatorio, Jair Bolsonaro.

“Nosotros, como observadores, queremos que las elecciones se desarrollen en el mejor ambiente posible, que lógicamente haya, por todos, respeto a las institutions, especially a las institutions electorales”expresó.

To the left, a towel stamped with the face of ex-mandate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on a red background; on the right, another with the presidential portrait of Jair Bolsonaro escorted by the flag of Brazil

In the last few months, Bolsonaro has sown doubts about the legitimacy of the electronic voting system that Brazil has used since 1996 and launched harsh criticism against the way of acting of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), which oversees elections in the country.

According to the democratic polls, Lula maintains an ample advantage over Bolsonaro and could even win the elections in the first round. The last survey published by Instituto Datafolha gave the progressive candidate 47% of voting intentions, compared to 28% of the army captain.

“Brasil is a strategic partner of the EU and, therefore, what will happen in the elections will be very important in our relationship”apuntó Ybáñez, que también espera que haya una fuerte participation de mujeres e indígenas en la contienda electoral.

The ambassador participated this Friday in the XIX Conferencia de Seguridad Internacional del Fuerte de Copacabana, which these two last days met in Rio de Janeiro with European and American experts around the theme “Menaces without borders: Are we capable of dealing with challenges? ”.

Con información de EFE

Seguir leyendo: