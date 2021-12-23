The customer cries out to the woman who serves him at a restaurant: “Are you kidding me?” | Chronicles

Tracy Johnson, Corner, a wench from Angie’s Restaurant, located in North Carolina He never thought he would end up crying at work on Christmas Eve. And his crying is so much less than being captured by a customer The video will travel around the United States and around the world until it goes viral.

In the clip you can see the moment a customer approaches the employee. “⁇Do you play? God. Are you kidding me? “In an emotional voice, Johnson insisted, “Johnson listens.”Merry Christmas “, The woman who gave $ 750’s answer.

Stephanie Cherryhomes The name of the generous customer, as she puts it, “I just wanted to try to give someone good advice. “, So He invited his friends on Instagram and Facebook to participate. Thanks to donations of $ 5 and $ 10 he raised a generous tip.

Viral on social media Shows Johnson’s emotional reaction to the surprise. Before her emotion and tears, several comrades approached the table to find out what had happened.

“God, bless their hearts”, A worker said as she understood what had happened.

“I’m so flexible”Johnson said in an interview with ABC11 that:

“It reaffirms my belief in goodness; the more I can see this, the better the world will be.”

For her part, Stephanie started raising money last week. Really said that I wanted to give someone a blessing and give it back. She and her husband, Avoid cherryhomes, Were amazed by the generosity of the neighbors.

“I think this is a good way to give back.”Said Skip. “You have no idea what people are doing. There are a lot of fights in the world, especially now. “Added.