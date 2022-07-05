The 30 allies signed the protocol of accession to NATO of Sweden and Finland

Finland and Sweden will sign NATO membership this Tuesday

The 30 ambassadors of the NATO countries signed this Tuesday in Brussels protocolos de adhesion de Finlandia y Suecia, un paso clave para su pertenencia a la Alianza, si bien no seran miembros plenos hasta que no concluya el proceso de ingreso.

The firm was present in the presence of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Pekka Haavisto, and of Sweden, Ann Linde, informed NATO in a communique.

The three-way negotiations facilitated by the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, and his team culminated last week in Madrid with an agreement that put an end to a month-long blockade on the part of Ankara and paved the way for Stockholm and Helsinki. the organization.

This document is signed “in parallel” to the accession negotiations, which are expected to take only a few hours since Sweden and Finland are very aligned with NATO standards.

La Alianza confirmed on Monday that both countries had “completed” the access conversations and that they had “formally confirmed their willingness and capacity to meet the political, legal and military obligations and commitments of NATO membership”.

The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attends a summit of NATO in Madrid, Spain

Stoltenberg qualified the pact as “good agreement” for all parties, adding that it would imply that the two Nordic countries work “even more closely” with Turkey to combat terrorism., extraditar suspectosos o intercambiar información. Suecia y Finlandia participaron en la cumbre de Madrid como socios y no como ‘invitados’, esto es miembros ‘de facto’, un estatus que tiñdrian de haberse firmado el protocolo de adhesion antes de la cita.

PROCESSO DE ADHESIÓN

Los dos países nordicos jointly requested su entrada en la OTAN last May 18, un ingreso que la Alianza Atlántica apostaba porque fuera ‘exprés’ y estuviera listo para la summit de Madrid.

Sin embargo, Turkey has been frustrated by its reticence to the alleged connivance of the Swedes and Finns with the Partido de los Trabajadores del Kurdistán (PKK) and the Popular Protection Units (YPG).

El próximo paso serán las negociaciones y la firma del protocolo de acceso, que rubrican los aliados en Bruselas para Send it later to different capitals. The ratification of these protocols would be the longest phase due to the different systems to guarantee the new partnership.

This bureaucratic procedure will take months because each ally has a different system of validation, and in many cases it involves a vote in Parliament. Esto hace que el ingreso formal de Suecia y Finlandia no llegue hasta finales de 2022 o principios de 2023something that worries the candidates who want to count on security guarantees for this period before the threats from Russia.

Once all members of the alliance and candidates have approved these protocolsel siguiente paso será depositar estos documentos en Washington, donde son custodiados por el Gobierno de Estados Unidos.

