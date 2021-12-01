Tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia: NATO warns Moscow of ultimate “high price” for invasion

NATO warns Russia of dire consequences if occupied by Ukraine (Photo: EFE)

Countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday warned Russia to pay a “high price” for its invasion of Ukraine., At the end of the first day of the meeting in Latvia discussed how to respond to the high tension on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

“Russia’s future aggression against Ukraine will be costly and have serious political and economic consequences.”NATO Secretary-General warned. Jens Stoltenberg, At the end of the first day of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Military Alliance.

Thus said Stoltenberg NATO should always “be prepared for the worst and send a message to Russia that they should not carry out military incursions into Ukraine.”

Shortly before the meeting, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blink, Had also warned Moscow. “Any expansion of Russia will be of great concern to the United States and Latvia, and any aggression could have serious consequences.He told a news conference in Riga.

However, Stoltenberg and Blinken They refrained from providing details Possible NATO responses.

Exclusive item on the agenda for this two day meeting The largest Russian military presence on the country’s border with Ukraine, Lighting of warning lights throughout the area.

Jens Stoltenberg, General Secretary of OTAN (Photo: REUTERS / Ints Kalnins)

Stoltenberg stressed that after recalling the Crimean paradigm, NATO had increased its presence in the East and deployed war teams and air and naval patrols. “All of these together have sent a strong message of illegal attachment. Now there are similar actions, which we will now study.”

At the same time, the Russian president in Moscow, Vladimir Putin, NATO countries recalled that this is not the first time They insist with fears of Russian infiltration into Ukraine.

“They have been talking about possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine since the beginning of this year. But as you can see, nothing like that has happened.”Rejecting this, the Russian president said.ThreatsWesterners.

Ukraine on Monday petitioned its Western allies Quick “action” to stop Russia The eventual invasion of its borders, the Kremlin aims to completely deny.

The meeting of foreign ministers comes at a turbulent time in the eastern part of NATO. Allies are also facing a migration crisis, which they say is driven by Belarus and backed by Russia.

Russia, It annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and supports separatists fighting against the Ukrainian government., It has categorically denied planning an attack, and accuses NATO of inciting tensions.

Vladimir Putin sends thousands of soldiers and military equipment to the Ukrainian border (Photo: REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov)

For this reason, Putin this Tuesday asked NATO nations not to cross what they call Moscow’s “red lines.” In that sense, The Russian president warned the federation not to send troops or weapons to Ukraine, which the Kremlin would consider a red fort, to which it would respond aggressively.

“I believe general knowledge And this Responsibility To their own countries and to the world community, “he added.

However, NATO officials make it clear Ukraine is not subject to the Joint Security Agreement. Ukraine is a country Wants to join NATO, And is represented at the meeting by his Foreign Minister.

Growing fears around Ukraine Three NATO members – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia – face tidal wave The crowd also occupies a portion of the agenda.

The three countries accuse another Russian ally, Belarus, of sending thousands of immigrants, mainly from the Middle East, to their borders.Mixed attack“In response to EU sanctions against the Belarusian regime.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Gelensky accuses Russia of plotting to invade his country (Photo: REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko)

Dictator Alexander Lukashenko Rejects the accusation of provoking a wave of immigrants. Too, He warned this week that his country would support Russia if Western powers unleashed a war on Russia’s borders.

For his part, the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, NATO in a meeting with Stoltenberg a week ago maintained the number of troops in its eastern part.

But a measure to induce emergency consultations under section 4 of the founding agreement of the military alliance Seems to be currently on hold.

NATO Secretary-General on a joint visit to the Baltic states on Sunday Jens Stoltenberg, And President of the European Commission, Ursula van der Leyen, Promised to intensify cooperation against such challenges.

Border tensions have eased somewhat as some immigrants have begun to return to their home countries, but Poland And Lithuania They insist that the crisis is still far away.

(With information from AFP)

