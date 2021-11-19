Tensions in Peru: Keiko Fujimori joins party support for ousting Pedro Castillo

Keiko Fujimori

Keiko Fujimori, Chairman Peru’s largest opposition blocHis party said on Friday, Popular Force, Will support a motion to oust Socialist President Pedro Castillo.

The basis of the challenge against Castillo was that he was accused of being morally unfit for office, Blurred and the chances of its success are uncertain. Fujimori lost to Castillo in this year’s presidential election.

But Peru’s fragmented Congress, in general, has a history of leaning to the right Controversial layoffs And Castillo’s popularity has plummeted since he came to power in July.

“At Fuerza Popular, we believe this government has shown a permanent inability to lead the country.Fujimori said in a tweet referring to his party.

Pedro Castillo

The motion to vacate the presidency has been drafted. But it has not yet been formally presented or voted on because its supporters are still rallying enough support.

It is only four months since Castillo came to power, A period in which they have Inside and outside of various key ministries, And care Instability Politics Led to Soul A At least Historical.

It also faced a hostile Congress and Castillo’s own party, the Marxist-Leninist Peruvian Libre. She broke with him over allegations that her administration had taken the right turn In an effort to appease investors and the opposition.

needed 52 votes out of 130 legislators They will need to start the indictment process against Castillo 87 votes to remove him.

The Popular Force received 24 votes. Individual members of the other two parties with a further 20 votes also spoke in support of the dismissal. Only for left-wing forces 42 votes to Congress, What does that mean The majority of legislators are to the center or to the right.

Presidents of Peru Very easy to remove And Castillo was fifth in Peru in five years.

In 2018, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Having been ousted in the Martin Viscara referendum last year, he resigned from the presidency just minutes before the referendum, which is sure to defeat him.

The president’s secretary general has resigned over allegations of corruption

Bruno Pacheco

Secretary General of the Office of the President, Castillo Bruno Pacheco, Resigned from his post this Friday after political and media pressure against him, at the request of the Office of the Anti-Corruption Attorney. Open an investigation against him for the crime of influence.

This deviation of a public figure closely associated with Castillo in the exercise of power and high institutional fit, they And 11 officials close to the president (ten ministers and Pacheco) have resigned or been fired since he took office on July 28.

“I am resigning from the post of Secretary General with the assurance that I have not committed any wrongdoing. I take a step to the side to prevent the President from being the target of this slander campaign. I leave with my head held high with the assurance that I will be proven innocent. I will continue to work for Peru, ”Pacheco posted on his social media network.

“My unconditional respect for President Pedro Castillo supports my resignation from the Palace General Secretariat. I will not ‘excuse’ each other to ‘beat’ the leader of the people and democracy. Truth sets us free!He added.

(With information from Reuters and EFE)

Continue reading: