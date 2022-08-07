Taiwan warned China on the last day of the military maneuvers: “We will never double under pressure”

Member of the Chinese army in the military forces around Taiwan (Xinhua/AP)

Las mayores military maneuvers of China around Taiwan finalizan este domingo con el despliegue de “múltiples grupos” de aviones, buques y drones operando alredero del Estrecho de Formosa, tras la pélémica visita de la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes estadounidense, Nancy Pelosi, a la isla autogobernada. El Ejército Popular de Liberation dijo que los ejercicios se centaron en Probar sus ataques aérios y terrestres de largo alcance.

The Beijing regime has been enraged by Pelosi’s trip – the second in the line of succession to the presidency of the United States – breaking a series of conversations and cooperation agreements with Washington, sobre todo in the matter of climate change and defense. It has also deployed combat aircraft, warships and ballistic missiles around Taiwan, which analysts have described as a practice for a blockade and a final invasion of the island.

Esas maneuvers debian terminar el domingo, aunque Beijing has announced nuevos ejercicios en el Mar Amarillo -situado entre China y la península de Corea- that they will take place until the 15th of August.

The prime minister of Taiwan, Su Tseng Chang, warned China this Sunday that the island would never accept its sovereignist demands and guaranteed that it would not yield to the pressure of its military exercises.

“China has brutally used military actions to disrupt regional peace and stability”, ha hecho saber el prime minister en declaraciones ante los medios, recogidas por Bloomberg. “Nunca nos doblegareos ante la presión. Let’s defend freedom and democracy, and believe that the Taiwanese disapprove the actions of intimidation of China with force and noise of swords in our door.”.

Este domingo, Taiwan volvoí a denunciar que el Ejército chino sigue simulando ataques tanto a la isla como a sus fuerzas navales. In a statement published on its website, the Ministry of National Defense of Taiwan said that, in the morning of Sunday, it detected “multiple groups” of planes, ships and drones.

Según el documento, las fuerzas china continuerían “llevando a cabo ejercicios conjuntos por mar y aire, simulando ataques contra la isla de Taiwan y contra nuestros buques en el mar”, al tiempo que grupos de aviones “infestan” otras islas controlled por Taipéi.

En respuesta, al igual que durante las ultimas jornadas, las fuerzas taiwanesas desplegaron sus aeronaves y buques tras “seguir de cerca la situación del enemigo”.

Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000-5 (Reuters)

En la noche del sábado, la cartera castrense especificó que hasta 20 aviones y 14 buques del Ejército Popular de Liberation (EPL, el Ejército chino) participarón de las maneuvers alrededor de Taiwan durante esa jornada.

Los movimientos del EPL se enmarcan en los ejercicios militares que lleva a cabo desde el jueves y que, en principio, estás finalizar hoy. Until now, the maneuvers have included real fire and the launch of long range missiles.

Estos ejercicios tienen lugar en seis zonas alrededor de la isla, una de ellas a unos 20 kilometers de la costa de Kaohsiung, la principal ciudad del south de Taiwan.

Despite the fact that in the last years China has carried out other drills in the Taiwan Strait, the ones of this week are different because “they cover a larger area, involve more military elements and hope that they will be highly effective”, informed Chinese experts in the matter. de defensa citados por medios locales.

Taiwan has described China’s military presence in the aforementioned areas as a “blockade”, and the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, has called China’s “deliberately elevated military threat” de “irresponsible”.

China, which called Pelosi’s visit “farce” and “deplorable betrayal”, claims the island’s sovereignty and considers Taiwan a rebel province since the Kuomintang nationalists retreated there in 1949, after losing the civil war against them. comunistas.

(Con información de EFE, Europa Press, AFP)

