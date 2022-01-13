Switzerland is one of the countries that sees the beginning of the end of the epidemic in the Omigron variant.

A child receives the vaccine from Pfizer / Bioendech (REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann) in Zurich.

There may be an Omicron variant “The beginning of the end” Regarding the Kovit-19 epidemic, the Swiss government said on Wednesday that it was prudent to extend measures taken to control the fifth wave until the end of March.

“Perhaps we are ahead of a decisive turning point in moving from an epidemic stage to a local stage, thanks to which the immune system in the population has now reached a high level.”Health Minister Alain Borset made the announcement at a press conference.

“Omigron is probably the beginning of the end of this epidemic – we don’t know,” he said.

He explained that when immunizations and cures are taken into account, the immunity rate for people over the age of 20 is more than 90% and for those over the age of 80 it is 97%. According to government experts, the Omigron variant causes approximately 90% of infections.

What Israeli scientists say

Of Well-known Israeli physicians at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Zvika Granot and Amnón Lahad, In a meeting with foreign journalists, however, New variant of SARS-CoV-2 Is worried, This is not a disaster for health, and may mark the end of a global health crisis.

“We have been living with the corona virus for two years We have seen the emergence of new variants, and a new variant is, by definition, more contagious than the previous one.Granot, director of the Biological and Cancer Research Laboratory at the University of Hebrew, explained.

He added: “Generally, The most aggressive viruses are not the most contagious and the most contagious are not the most aggressive.”.

Experts point out that the situation is very active Deaths caused by omigran can be recorded, but from an epidemiological point of view they tuned in that the end of the corona virus occurs when there is a highly contagious variant with certain symptoms..

“Many are going to get it, but they will get it They may have colds and flu for a few days, after which they will return to their normal lives. When situations like this occur, The vast majority of people become infected and, beyond that, develop true group immunityGronod said.

“In a sense, I think the Omigron light might be at the end of the tunnelHe added.

Whose opinion

Mike Ryan, director of the Agency for Health Emergencies, said at the same press conference that the growing perception that the Omigron variant may be the last straw of the epidemic could prevent a significant percentage of the population affected by the outbreak. Is more optimistic.

“This is a preferred thought, because there was a high level of exchange with previous variants,” the Irish expert warned, recalling it. Other similar predictions, such as that the “delta version” would be the culmination of the corona virus’s, ended up wrong.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tetros Adanom Capreius

“The virus is highly contagious, and although millions of people have not yet been vaccinated, there is still room for it to spread and develop new strains.Maria van Kerkov, head of the WHO Antigovit Division, commented at the time. “The latest variant of Omigron is not very likely.”

WHO experts emphasized It is even more important to extend the vaccine, Although vaccines have lost their neutralizing power in the face of the Omigran variant, many who have been vaccinated are still suffering from COVID-19 in the current wave.

Vaccines against all known variants of the corona virus that causes COVID-19 are “highly effective in preventing severe forms of the disease and reducing mortality”Van Kerkov promised.

