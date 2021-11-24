Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson resigns within hours of taking office The first woman to rule the country

Within eight hours Your election in Parliament, New Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson resigns this Wednesday following the failure of her budget And its environmental allies must step down from government.

“There is a constitutional procedure for a coalition government to resign when a party leaves. I do not want to lead a government that questions the legitimacy of the government. “ After adding that he hopes to be re-elected in a future referendum, the Social Democrat leader pointed out.

The first girl in front

Anderson became the first woman to be elected Prime Minister of Sweden, After reaching a last-minute agreement on Tuesday with the Left Party to raise pensions in exchange for their support in Wednesday’s vote.

The truth is that the brand new prime minister has failed to reach an agreement with the centrist party, where its leader, Annie Lof, has already announced that she will not support government budgets “as a result of negotiations with the socialist left.”

Anderson set three priorities for his administration: regaining democratic control of schools, health and care for the elderly; Move the welfare sector from privatization; Due to rivalries between drug gangs or groups, the divisions, shootings and explosions that had plagued the country for years came to an end.

In 2020, there were 366 shootings in the country, killing 47 people and 107 eruptions, according to official figures.

Anderson, 54, was finance minister in the government of outgoing Prime Minister Stephen Lofven, who resigned in November after seven years in office. As one of the most iconic figures in government, He received 117 votes in favor, 174 votes against and 57 votes without a vote, thus fulfilling the condition of being elected Prime Minister in the Swedish system: 175 seats were formed due to the lack of a majority in the House against. In the Swedish system, the prime ministerial candidate does not need a majority in favor, but rather a majority of 349 MPs against him.