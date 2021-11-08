Step by step: How to dollarize freely and legally before the election

From a week Elections Legislature, markets are starting to go one way High volatility Because no one knows what it is Results It will begin to shape the future of the country.

Under these circumstances, the Argentine savers took refuge Dollar The effect of its historical authenticity. However, there are many restrictions and exchange rates, and how to buy the US currency freely and legally is complex. Here is a step-by-step guide to doing this.

What is a dollar bag?

To buy dollars freely, legally and practically, it is necessary to have access to the popular ones Dollar MEP (Electronic Payment Market). Also known as Dollar bagThis exchange rate arises from the purchase of a financial asset in pesos and then selling it in dollars (or if it is intended to be sold).

What is the value of the MEP dollar

Today, there are many types Dollar MEPThe standard is achieved by GD30 and GD30D securities, as each is dependent on the assets being traded. The GD30 (pesos) is trading at $ 74.56 and the GD30D (dollars) is trading at USD 0.3633, according to the closing day closing prices.

Now, to know the exchange rate we buy, we just need to divide the total amount in pesos by the dollar: 74.56 / 0.3633 = 205.22. At this end point we need to add the agent’s commissions and market rights, which, in total, will be 1% between purchase and sale.

So, any investor can buy Dollars (Or sell by reverse procedure) Total $ 207 per dollar on average, always legal and without restrictions.

How to dollarize through the market

Once function Dollar MEP, You should know how to access this free dollar quickly and easily. The first thing to do is to open an account with a regulated brokerage firm National Value Authority. As there are many at present, browsing is recommended Ranking BYMA Shows the most important ones.

Following that, after transferring the desired peso through the bank with the same right of the broker account, the above procedure should be implemented and the following steps should be considered: Purchase the property in peso (GD30) in cash (CI) and, the next trading day, convert it into dollars (GD30D) CI Sell.

Finally, the saver can deposit the purchased dollars and transfer it to the savings bank. It should be noted that this function can only be done if present In the previous 90 days We do not buy Dollar Unity, otherwise, we will have to wait until this period is over.