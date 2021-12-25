South Africa removes isolation, cancels contact monitoring and approves COVID-19 booster vaccines

Johnson & Johnson administers the Corona virus vaccine by a health worker in Houghton, Johannesburg, South Africa (REUTERS / Sumaya Hisham)

Removal of restrictions also includes allowing those who have tested positive but have shown no signs of wearing masks to reunite with others if they adhere to the social gap. A senior health official said: Because this variant spreads so fast, there are likely to be many affected individuals interacting with others, and it makes no sense to isolate only those who have tested positive.

The move was one step further Slowly acknowledging that many countries around the world need to find a way to live with covid instead of avoiding it. . The new measures follow the recommendations of an expert panel, which has been asked to focus on vaccination rather than contact tracking and isolation.

“In the face of such a rapid variation, there is growing recognition that isolation and isolation do not act as public health control measures to control the virus,” said Professor Francois Vender. Researcher and former team member of the University of Whitwatersrand in Johannesburg.

The new regulations will come into effect immediately, the health ministry said in a statement to heads of local health departments. Criticisms are based on data showing that immunity was up to 80% as a result of previous infections. This is in line with the vaccination rate of almost 45% of adults in the country, which, according to the South African government, has the lowest number of hospital admissions.

A large number of cases in South Africa are asymptomatic, so isolated measures have shifted to those with symptoms. This was especially true of recent infections caused by the Omicron variant, during which cases were severely elevated, but only more than 5% were hospitalized.

“Control strategies are no longer appropriate: mitigation is the only viable strategy”, The announcement said.

The ministry said the new regulation was intended to benefit essential services. The health ministry said this month that one in five people in the public health sector has been infected with the corona virus since the outbreak began.

According to the new guidelines, those who have tested positive but are asymptomatic should no longer be isolated. Those with mild symptoms, such as fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, should be isolated for eight days. Before returning to work after being isolated, you no longer need to show a Covit-19 test negative.

Rambelan Morevan, deputy director general of the Department of Health, said “most people there may be asymptomatic” and that those who have tested positive but have no symptoms should wear masks and take other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

If a person has symptoms, he should be tested for Covit-19. The ministry said anyone in contact with someone who has tested positive should not be in isolation, but should do “self-monitoring” for five or seven days and avoid large gatherings.

The booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available starting Tuesday Those who took the first dose at least six months ago or are at high risk of becoming seriously ill. South African authorities have also approved the booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (Reuters)

The release of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine comes after a local study of its effectiveness against sophisticated infections, even after the discovery of the Omigran variant. The study provided more than 230,000 booster vaccines, mostly to health workers, and their protection against hospital admissions was “at least on par with other vaccines,” the health ministry said.

South African health officials have said they will not follow the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that govt vaccines other than Johnson & Johnson’s be preferred, amid growing evidence that the vaccine could trigger a rare coagulation disorder.

South African health officials released an accurate response, saying the CDC’s warning was designed in an environment where there are “plenty of vaccines” in the United States.

Data from South Africa show that Professor Linda-Gayle Becker, one of the leading researchers in this study. “In low- and middle-income countries, this single-dose vaccine is most effective.”

