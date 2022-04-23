(Tel Aviv-Enviado especial) Julián Domínguez No relaja in the hotel of Dan, Tel Aviv. Al ministro de agura lo sorprendi la protesta del campo en medio de su participoin en la misiin commercial y politica que encabeza el ministro del Interior, Eduardo de Pedroa queer you have all your personal goblins and other personalities.

“No me corresponds to my protest motivations in protest. Si hai un reclamo se lo escuchará com siempre lo hemos hecho ”, dice el ministro en intento por restar motivación pol altica al tractrorazo que se desarrollará esta tarde.

Sin participates in the recordings of Lugares Sagrados, the Muro de los Lamentos and the Santo Sepulcro, which is the most recent delegate in Jornada, Domonguez asegura LA NACION que el dilogo con las entidades de la mesa de enles “es semanal y constante”. Para l, “en funci lo de reclamos nos hemos ido manejando. This is my second guest in the ministry and I want you to ask me to decor it to you, ”he added.

El ministro afirma que el campo “este afuera” del impuesto a la renta inesperada Presented by the Ministry of Economics, Martin Guzmn, y queer diberu a sinuso camino in el congresso. Se center en los objetivos de su participantin en la gira, which converts maaana con par Israel.

Approve these questions to translate into the systems of rigo in the regions of aviator and avanzar in the export biotechnologia, denominated trio resistente as your priorities. Sin opinions about the internet, in the center of “portal solutions” in a ministry that is in the field of “generative principles of English”.

Your formate infotica will give you haber comments and you have a “conflicting idealistic” details in the Las Discovery with Campo. Y espera retomar el diologo luego de la protesta del agro.