Shooting in Washington: Many injured and at least two dead

Two people died on Wednesday Shooting In Washington. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Deputy Mayor of Public Safety. Dora Taylor-LoweQuoted The Washington Post.

The incident took place in the northwestern part of the city and chain NBC He said five people were attacked and two of them died. Police arrived at the scene around 12.45 pm local time and cordoned off the area. The motive behind the attack is not yet known.

I also read: A man killed three people at a shopping center in Indiana and was shot dead by armed civilians

The shooting happened at the corner of O Street NW and North Capitol Street, just north of New York Avenue in the Truxton Circle neighborhood.

Authorities at the scene of a shooting in Northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

It is reported that two people died on the spot and three others were admitted to the hospital NBC.

The filming location is below the headquarters of a homeless outreach program and bilingual school. After a while the parents picked up the students.

I also read: Labyrinth Report Against Police During Texas School Massacre: “They Didn’t Prioritize Saving Lives”

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashan Benedict described the part as “An open air drug market”.

Olliebelle Green54, said in an interview The Washington Post Among the injured was her son Levon Williams, 35.

Just recently there was another shooting in Washington

Not far away, on Florida Avenue, there was another horrific shooting. The police said Ahmed Clarke, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police have not said if the two shootings are related.

According to official reports, 136 people have been killed in shootings in the Washington area this year, a 4 percent increase over the same period in 2021.