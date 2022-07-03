Shooting in Copenhagen: the police confirmed that there are “various dead” and confirmed the arrest of a suspect

Alerta en Dinamarca: se registran disparos en un centro comercial de Copenhague



The Danish police confirmed “various wounded and dead” in the shooting registered this afternoon in the commercial center Fields of Copenhagen.sin precisir la cifra.

In a rueda de prensa, the chief inspector of the police of Copenhagen, Søren Thomassen, pointed out that the detainee in relation to the shooting is a 22-year-old Danish citizen.

Agregó que no hay indicios de la participation de varias personas en el rototeoalthough he stressed that the police will continue to search together with the services of intelligence officers, while no one can confirm that there was only one person responsible.

Durante el tiroteo, se desplegaron refuerzos policiales alrededor del centro comercial Field’s en el district de Amager, entre el centro de la ciudad y el aeropuerto, escribió la policía de Copenhague en Twitter.

“Estamos en el lugar, hubo disparos y varias personas resultaron heridas”, they said.

Las imágenes de la escena mostraban a mujeres cargando a sus hijos y personnel de ambulances transporting people in camillas.

“Terribles informes de tiroteos en Fields. Todavía no sabemos con certainty cuántos hurtidos o muertos, pero es muy grave”, dijo la alcaldesa de Copenhague, Sophie Andersen, in a publication on social networks.

La gente sale del centro comercial Field’s, después de que la policía danesa dijera que received reports of shots, in Copenhague, Dinamarca, el 3 de julio de de 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS

Según la emisora ​​pública DRal menos tres personas estaban siendo atendidas en el hospital.

Testigos presenales cited por los medios daneses dijeron que vieron a More than 100 people ran towards the exit of the commercial center when they heard the first shots.

“Pudimos ver que mucha gente de sudden corrió hacia la salida y luego escuchamos un golpe. Luego salimos corriendo de Field’s también”, said Thea Schmidt, who was in the commercial center at the time of the attack, to TV2.

The police had instructed the people in the building to wait inside for their arrival y pidió a otros que se mantuvieran alejados del área.

In addition, the police asked the witnesses to put themselves in contact with them and asked those who had visited the commercial center to put themselves in contact with their relatives.

Una ambulance y policías armedos se paran frente al centro comercial de Field, después de que la policía danesa dijo que receipó reportes de disparos, en Copenhague, Dinamarca, el 3 de julio de de 2022.. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS

“Una persona ha sido arrestada en relación con el tiroteo en Fields. Currently, we cannot say anything more about your identity”, said the police of Copenhagen later in a publication on Twitter, but did not give details about the possible reason for the shooting.

Around 19:30 hours (17:30 GMT), the roads around the commercial center were blocked, the metro was stopped and a helicopter was flying over the area, according to a correspondent from the AFP en el lugar.

Un policía fuertemente armedo impidió que los transeúntes approached y los lugareños regresaran a sus casas.

A unos 650 meters del centro comercial Fields se encuentra además el pabellón Royal Arena, donde estaba previsto que el cantante británico Harry Styles will celebrate a concert for which all entries have been sold y que según los organizadores terrá lugar, pero al parecer will begin algo más tarde de lo previsto.

El propio Styles escribió en la red social Snapchat estar “conmocionado” y affirmed que tanto él como todo su equipo están rezando por todos los afectados.

El tiroteo se produced poco más de una semana después de que Un hombre armed abriera fuego cerca de un bar gay en Osloen la vecina Noruega, matando a dos personas e hiriendo a otras 21.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

