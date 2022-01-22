Shooting and death after an argument between guests of a luxury hotel in Playa del Carmen

One was killed and two were injured, Of Canadian descent, opened fire inside a hotel this Friday Carmen Beach, Mexico.

Lucio Hernandez Gutierrez, the state’s Secretary of Defense for Quintana Roo, confirmed that the shooting took place after an argument between guests. Hotel Xcaret.

“Three people are said to have been injured as a result of a dispute between hotel guests as a result of the shooting inside the Exquisite Hotel,” the official said in a statement.

“All three of the injured were immediately rushed to hospital, where unfortunately one died,” he later said.

As it turned out, A man would have been the author of the scenes. Police officers They maintain what is called the red code Quintana is in the process of trying to find it all over the northern part of the Rouge. The National Guard, the Mexican Army and local agencies are participating in the deployment.

So far, three Canadian tourists have been identified as Jessica, 29; Robert and Thomas, 34, died when they were transferred by ambulance.

About Dead person, Quintana Roo State Attorney General’s Office said in a statement, “According to the Canadian Police, the substance is known to have been around for a long time. History of theft, drugs, weapons, property crimes Among other things- in that country ”.

Chapters on Drug Violence

Despite the new “Tourism Safety Battalion”, 1,500 agents were recruited from Cancun to Tulum in early December, the last episode. The wave of violence facing the Mexican Caribbean Y The central government has said Drug conflicts.

January 13, 2022: One person is killed and a minor is shot dead in an armed attack at the entrance to the Tulum Archaeological Site.

November 2021: An armed group enters the beach of Bahía Petempich, a special area of ​​Puerto Morelos Municipality in Quintana Roo, and kills two members of the rival group.

October 2021: Two foreign tourists are killed and three others are injured in a shooting at a restaurant in the Toulom resort, one of the most fashionable places in the Mexican Caribbean.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Defense and Civil Defense (SSPC), Mexico recorded 33,308 intentional homicides in 2021This is 3.6% less than the 34,554 homicides that occurred in 2020.