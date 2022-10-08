Shocking video: Man jumps on miner, lays him down on ring road collector and runs away

A 13-year-old girl was hit by a motorcycle and ran away. The family is looking for witnesses to clarify the truth and argues that “the person was abandoned”. The victim in the incident was admitted to Víctor J. Vilela Children’s Hospital with significant burns.

In the last hours, A video captured by security cameras appeared, This is where the moment of accident is seen. It is observed A motorcyclist speeding between two carsWhen two women cross the street.

“The motorcyclist dragged her about five meters, got out, ran to the pavement and left her there.Relatives of the young woman said.



. They attacked a 13-year-old girl and fled

The incident took place on October 4, Tuesday. According to the older sister’s story, her father took the girl to a friend’s house on February 27 and Brazil. The incident took place on February 27 when the friends had gone out to do some shopping and were returning to Collectoro.

“My sister saw the traffic light give way to her and passed as a motorcycle appeared between two cars. He beat her and dragged her five meters,” said the elder sister. “I was in shock, I didn’t speak, I didn’t say anything.”

After the accident, they transferred her to the San Martin Polyclinic where they transferred her to Vilela for her burns.

The family is calling for witnesses to clarify the truth. They argue that the person was abandoned.