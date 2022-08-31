She went to the doctor because she felt tired and received a devastating diagnosis

Melissa McNaughton is a 33-year-old woman living in Glasgow, Scotland. some time ago, After feeling very tired, he decided to go to the hospital for a check-up. She thought the workload was wearing her down and it was affecting her health, but there was something else. Doctors conducted many tests including blood tests. The diagnosis was unexpected: The specialist summoned the woman and told her what he had found, which was discouraging.

To find out the results of the test, he went to the place indicated by the doctor, where there was only information about cancer, chemotherapy and posters talking about topics related to this disease. Melissa was confused when a nurse came to see if she had an appointment for chemotherapy. Immediately, He was afraid of not knowing what was really going on.

The results showed Melissa had chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which affects the blood and bone marrow (Image: Leukemia UK)

“I was sick with fear. I didn’t know what was going on. I sat down and a nurse came up to me and said, ‘Did you come to chemo today?’ said: ‘I don’t know why I’m here.’ Then I ran to the bathroom and panicked. The young woman said midway Daily record.

When he came out of the bathroom he spoke to his doctor, who explained it He had a 99% chance of developing chronic leukemia (CML), a type of cancer that starts in some of the blood-forming cells in the bone marrow. The news devastated her because she had never imagined it would be such a serious disease.

“A million questions went through my head: ‘What’s going to happen to me? What’s my life going to be like? Am I going to die? How long am I going to live? Can I have children?’ Affirmed, the woman asked questions she had never asked herself at that time, where she was with her parents and husband, and did not understand why this had to happen. They were very saddened by the situation.

“It’s so strange, all these things go through your head, situations you’ve never thought of before. I was looking at my mum and dad and they were asking questions. My husband was stunned. It’s not good to see the fear in his eyes.”, he added. After hearing the newsThe Scotswoman began to feel worse: she lost weight, became depressed, and had to reduce her stress at work and at work.

Melissa said her husband was “stunned at the diagnosis” (Image: Leukemia UK)

Little by little he had to face his illness and gain strength not to let himself be defeated so easily. Even though sometimes I feel like I can’t, The desire to live without leaving her parents and husband alone drove her to overcome cancer. She underwent chemotherapies, various treatments to treat leukemia and went to specialists to treat the emotional area.

Since then, four years after the negative result, Melissa’s determination to not give up is what keeps her alive. On the contrary, He is still fighting his illness. “I have to get used to living with cancer because I’m not going to let it beat me. I’m still laughing, and I’m not going to stop.”As promised in the media cited above.

Based on my experience of living with leukemia and cancer, Working with charities Leukemia Care and Leukemia UK today on the #SpotLeukemia campaign, He was able to spread the word so that people were aware of the common symptoms of this cancer such as fatigue, bruising, abnormal bleeding and recurrent infections. Get people to see a doctor as soon as possible.