She was staying at her boyfriend’s house for the first time when she found parts of another woman’s body in the refrigerator.

South Africa. The person responsible for this slit his throat and tried to commit suicide by drinking bleach, but he did not achieve his goal and he was arrested.

Flavio Hlabangwane, a resident of the South African city of Soweto, was arrested after his partner found body parts of a woman in his refrigerator, local media reported.

According to reports, a 20-year-old woman was staying for the first time last Friday to sleep at home in Hlabangwane. The next morning the man went out to buy food; In his absence, the little girl opened the fridge and made a terrible discovery. “He opened a bag and looked at one hand,” a witness said. The young woman went to the street to ask the neighbors for help, and they contacted the security forces.

When police went to the apartment, Halapangwane slit his throat and tried to commit suicide by drinking vinegar-mixed bleach, but did not reach the target. He was hospitalized at a nearby clinic and was produced in court on Monday after receiving treatment, where he was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.