Several protesters detained in San Marcos were freed, while 12 others were injured and a policeman was taken hostage in clashes in Arequipa.

Interior Minister Justifies Violent Entry into San Marcos: “There Was Deadly Delicto and State of Emergency” Vicente Romero’s announcement comes after a statement from the university that condemned “police abuse”.

The Minister of the Interior, Vicente Romero, condemned the police intervention in San Marcos.

After the declaration of National University of San MarcosIn which “police abuse” was denounced by protesters when it intervened in its facilities, the Home Minister, Vincent RomeroI came out to answer to give more details about what happened on Saturday, January 21st.