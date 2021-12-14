Seventy years later, South Korea and the Kim Jong-un regime agreed on a “policy” to sign a declaration to end the war.

During a visit to Australia, South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced that an agreement with North Korea to end the 70-year-old war was being negotiated. REUTERS via Lucas Coach / Pool

Technically, the war never ended. Nearly 70 years later, the opportunity to sign an agreement to end it has now opened. South Korean President Moon Jae-in confirmed the United States, China and North Korea Agreed “Basic and Policy Levels” The formal end to the Korean War, which ended in 1953 without a peace agreement, must be announced.

Moon’s surprising statement came during an official visit to Australia. Speaking at a news conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Canberra, the South Korean president said he believed it was important to end the “trembling” ceasefire. The declaration of peace will enhance the prospects for progress in North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. “This will help start negotiations for nuclear disarmament and peace on the Korean Peninsula,” he said. “It’s very important on that front as well.”

In Seoul, South Korean Cooperation Minister Lee In-young said the Pyongyang regime was “openly showing”. More open way to conversation Than before. North Korea has fired several short-range missiles this year, but the situation has not worsened by raising tensions. President Moon has made North Korea a key element of his administration. Pushes for a peace deal before the end of his five-year term As President of South Korea next April.

The Korean War lasted between 1950 and 1953 and killed about four million civilians, including tens of thousands of soldiers from two Koreas, China and the United States.

Moon, during his speech to the UN General Assembly in September, called for a formal end to hostilities, prompting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s influential sister Kim Yoo-jong to describe his attempt. An “interesting and good idea”. Immediately, Beijing – China’s ally of North Korea – expressed their support for the plan. In Washington, DC Discuss the terms of the draft declaration.

Despite the symptoms There may be even bigger barriers to signing. North Korea has already said it will not join the talks. As long as the United States “maintains its hostile position,” Pyongyang estimates that there are 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea and that there are annual military exercises between Americans and South Koreans. “An Invasion Investigation.” There are many doubts in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They hope the peace signature will convince Kim Yong-un’s regime Your hands are free Should continue its controversial nuclear program and launch of ballistic missiles.

Professor Philo Kim, a professor at the Institute for Peace and Integration Studies in Seoul, told ABC News that this was a breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. “If North Korea shows a strong intention to continue discussing the announcement of the end of the war, it is at least a message. Are ready to come to the negotiating table on the nuclear weapons issue“The talks between the United States and North Korea in February 2019 have stalled because the Hanoi summit ended without an agreement,” he said.

U.S. troops are fighting in the Korean War, which they call the “forgotten war” in their country.

There are also criticisms in Seoul. Many experts agree on this point The declaration of an end to the war is not a sign and will only benefit President Moon’s ego I can present it as a personal achievement. “Moon hopes this will be a step towards resuming the conversation Can present himself as a ‘man of peace’.But I do not think it’s a realistic alternative, “said Du Hyok Cha, a researcher at the Assange Institute for Political Studies in Seoul. But the South Korean president seems ready to move forward and declare that his country will not participate in the international boycott. Send the diplomatic team to the Beijing Olympics. There he hopes he can start contacts with his comrades in the north. The opening ceremony will be attended by key leaders, including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “Moon seems to want to use the Olympics Diplomacy in other ways. Their Chinese counterparts will continue to support the negotiations. This is a good opportunity, “said Shin Beam-Zul, director of the Center for Diplomacy and Security at the Korea Research Institute.

If Moon wants to continue his speech, he must have Washington’s approval for these talks Smooth balance between the two forces Faced the scientific-technological power of the second half of the century. “We are trying to maintain a harmonious relationship with China while forming a strong alliance with the United States,” he justified. “Seoul is in a very difficult situation. Not everything in your alliance with Washington can be bet because stocks are high when it comes to China. Beijing has a great influence on the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula because it is a very strong supporter of Pyongyang, ”said Shin Kok-soo, a former South Korean ambassador to Japan.

Clashes broke out between the northern and southern forces of the peninsula First on this scale of the Cold War. On June 25, 1950, a surprise North Korean invasion of South Korea triggered the war The Communists and the bourgeoisie competed for control of the Korean Peninsula. The area was occupied by Japan from 1910 to 1945. The end of World War II and the disintegration of the Japanese Empire by the Allies. Korea’s fate became the subject of negotiations between the United States and the Soviet Union. The former allies distrusted each other and in 1948, in order to control each other’s influence, they established two separate Koreas. A boundary on the 38th parallel, The latitude line that crosses the peninsula. North Korea will become a socialist country led by Kim Il-sung (grandfather of the current leader) and with the support of the Soviet Union; And South Korea, supported by a bourgeois state led by Singman Re and the United States.

Prisoners of the Korean War. Up to 80,000 soldiers from both sides went missing after the ceasefire. Many are believed to have died in forced labor camps in North Korea and China.

The Pentagon hoped to win the war very soon. But he found out The Soviet Union sent three million Chinese soldiers with the support of air transport. A year later, the two commanders were in a dangerous impasse on both sides of the 38th Amendment, and as the fighting continued they began secret negotiations. Finally, On July 27, 1953, North Korea, China and the United States signed a ceasefire agreement. But South Korea opposed the partition of the peninsula and did not agree to sign a ceasefire or a formal peace agreement. The fight was over, but the war, technically, was never over.

The consequences were catastrophic. Up to four million civilians are believed to have died And North Korea, especially destroyed by bombing and chemical weapons. Among the militants, About 40,000 Americans and 46,000 South Koreans died. In the north, it was even worse: it was estimated 215,000 North Korean soldiers and 400,000 Chinese soldiers died. There was even 80,000 prisoners of war are missing. There is some evidence that many of them were forced into forced labor camps. The United States has not commented on what happened. Harry Truman said it was never a war because it was never declared. Sent troops without the permission of Congress. There were a good number of missing American soldiers and this is well known in the words of historians “Forgotten War.”

Seventy years later, it is the first concerted effort to seal the peace and bring an end to this historic cycle. It will also lead the Kim Jong-un regime to negotiate its nuclear program. And it A great opportunity to learn what happened on the Korean Peninsula In those three disastrous years.

