SELAC Summit: Minute-by-minute of the Buenos Aires meeting | Alberto Fernandez opened the meeting

Cioli: “The agreements between Argentina and Brazil are an interesting reference for Celac”

Argentina’s ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Cioli, today assessed the “political decision” of Argentine Alberto Fernandez and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to “strengthen Mercosur” and the agreements reached between the two leaders. An “interesting note” is the countries participating in the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Buenos Aires.

“There is a strong commitment from Lula and Alberto Fernández to strengthen Mercosur. Agreements were signed based on production complementarity, energy, finance and cultural integration. This is an interesting reference that should be used by each of the countries that are members of CELAC,” Scioli FM said in reports to Futurock.

In this regard, the diplomatic representative mentioned the agreements signed by the two heads of state after the bilateral meeting held at the Casa Rosada as a preview of the CELAC Summit at the Sheraton Hotel.