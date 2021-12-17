Scientific Challenges Omigron: New Studies Encourage vaccines to prevent serious illness

At a meeting of the World Health Organization last Wednesday, scientists announced that various studies suggest that T cells in those who have already been vaccinated may develop stronger defenses against this variant (Getty Images).

New studies conducted in the United States point to vaccines, mainly Reinforcements are a protective mechanism against the worst situation that can be provided Omigron variant, Spreads fast. According to research, the most mutant virus It can continue to affect people who have been vaccinated and those who have been exposed to previous versions of the virus.

Omigran infections often occur in two groups of individuals carrying antibodies: Those who have already been vaccinated and have not yet been vaccinated, but are recovering from a previous Govt-19 infection.

A meeting last Wednesday World Health Organization Scientists have revealed that various studies suggest that T cells in people who have already been vaccinated may develop stronger defenses against this variant. It is essential in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death.

On the same day, Dr. Anthony S., Chief Medical Adviser to US President Joe Biden, addressed the gathering. Fossi showed initial data from his company’s analysis of the modern vaccine for dealing with the corona virus. In the laboratory, after two injections, protection was significantly increased after the third dose, although the antibody response against the Omigran variant was weak, Fossie said.

In addition, similar results were presented at the WHO meeting. This indicates that booster injections of modern or Pfizer-bioentech MRNA vaccines have recovered antibodies that are believed to be high enough to provide strong protection against infection.

Although this is an investigation based on preliminary observations of cells in the laboratory, However, the potential solution to this new variant proved to be its ability to eliminate antibodies that are part of the body’s first line of defense in the short term, explaining why these infections have soared so rapidly in so many different countries. Importantly, although antibodies are important in a person’s immune response to the virus, T cells also play an important role.

“The good news is that T-cell responses are often tolerated by Omigran.”Wendy Burgers of the University of Cape Town said during a presentation on new research.

South African scientists have released two doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week Omigron is 33% effective against infections, according to Dr. 80% during foci “Pre-Omigran Period”. After the study, it was shown that two doses of Pfizer were given 70% Severe hospitalization and mortality protection, compared to 95% before this new variant was diagnosed.

“The message is clear: if you have not been vaccinated, you should vaccinate yourself, especially in the Ómicron field, if you are fully vaccinated, take a booster shot”, Fauci REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

The WHO meeting was a parade of similar presentations by scientists presenting laboratory findings, showing that vaccine-induced antibodies performed very poorly against other types of omigran.

According to The New York Times, Boosters provide enough antibodies to reduce infection . Dr. Fassi, for his part, described experiments at national health institutions in which scientists took blood serum from two doses of the modern vaccine and others from the third dose. The researchers then mixed the serum with viruses designed to carry Omigran’s surface proteins.

These so-called “pseudoviruses” were able to avoid certain antibodies from those who received the two-dose moderna, but the boosters reached high levels of antibodies, thus preventing the viruses from invading the cells. “The message is clear: if you’ve not vaccinated, get vaccinated, especially in the Ómicron field, if you’ve been fully vaccinated, get a booster shot.”Fauzi noted.

However, the doctor warned of possible waves of omigran infections, which could drown the health system. That is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CVD) in the United States recently warned that the percentage of cases of the Omicron variant has risen dramatically. However, the delta variant continues to dominate the United States.

In anticipation, management is trying to encourage Americans who received the second dose vaccine at least six months ago to get booster shots. 27% of them are fully vaccinated , According to the CDC.

Many countries are increasing their populations, but Omigron is spreading so fast that it is surpassing even the best efforts.

“Planned exchange rates, if confirmed, will not give us much time for interventionsPhil Krause, former food and drug administration vaccine controller, told the WHO meeting. That perspective led many scientists to believe T cells act as an effective backup when antibodies are inactivated. If these immune cells fight Omigron, They can prevent many infections from turning into serious illnesses.

After a cell is infected with the corona virus, T cells can identify the virus protein fragments that end up on the outer surface of the cell. T cells then alert the immune system to kill the infected cell or launch a strong attack against the virus.

Footage of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Govit-19. EFE / Samila Karunaratne



Dr. Alessandro Seth, immunologist at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology and Andrew Red of the National Institutes of Health Said Despite the many omigran mutations, most of the protein fragments recognized by T cells are identical to other types.

Those findings suggest that T cells trained by vaccines or previous infections may respond more aggressively to Omicron than to wait. “The T-cell response often seems to be preservedSaid Dr. Seth.

Dr. Burgers and his colleagues tested that possibility by collecting T cells from 16 people who had been vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine. Pfizer-Bioendech And expresses those T cells to protein fragments of the Omicron variant. The scientists found that the T-cell response to the variant was approximately the same 70 percent Just as powerful as its response to the original form of the virus.

Many scientists who attended the meeting warned that the data came from studying cells in the laboratory. It will take a few more weeks to test people for infections before it becomes clear how serious T cells are.

