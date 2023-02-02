Santiago Cafiro praises the Beijing regime: “China can lead the agenda of the Global South”

After Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remote participation in the CELAC summit, Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero gave him an interview on the Asian country’s television and strongly supported the Beijing regime, highlighting his participation in Latin. America and the Caribbean and calls on him to lead the regional agenda.

On the Argentine government’s new approach to China, Cafiero expressed: “We appreciate Xi Jinping’s participation because it is very important for us to be part of this discussion, to be part of the agenda of the Global South. China can undoubtedly lead that agenda and who can take up issues of cooperation and coordination on the multilateral agenda.

And he added: “Diversity is fostered by diversity of ideas China is part of the discussions we give on Latin America and the Caribbean For us, many countries have China as their main trading partner, so behind this trade link, we need links of understanding that the world needs to see about the agendas of the most powerful countries. .”

Likewise, the foreign minister maintained that it was imperative that Argentina and the rest of Latin America be heard by an autocracy like China, pushing for a global integration agenda. Where all countries are members, all countries matter, no matter their size.

Kafiro’s release on communication with Chinese official to advance infrastructure works

The Argentine official’s statements come after he himself shared them on his social networks The country invited the Chinese regime to settle in Argentina through infrastructure works: “Argentina considers it important to move forward with China in financing infrastructure projects, which will allow for greater regional integration. That’s why I had a phone conversation with the new Foreign Minister, Qin Gang.

“It is important for our country to build together a more balanced and diversified bilateral trade and to accelerate the market opening processes for Argentine products. The recent expansion of the SWAP of currencies between central banks and the improvement of its terms and conditions highlight the excellent state of our bilateral relations”, concluded the Chancellor.

The relationship between Argentina and China is not new. A few days ago, the construction of a multi-purpose port by the Chinese state-owned Shaanxi Chemical Industry Group in Tierra del Fuego was progressing. However, industry sources were reassuring infobae It is hard to believe that a chemical company like that would take on the task of building a port and instead hand over the work to another state-controlled giant, HydroChina Corp.

An expert with access to sensitive information about the project detailed the motive behind this Chinese landing in southern Argentina: “Under the pretext of a port, what China is really looking for. Build a naval base with a dock and head out to sea. This would allow Beijing to become a gateway to Antarctica. It could track the passage between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and communications across the hemisphere.”

But this doesn’t just happen in Argentina. For example in Ecuador The Organization of American States (OAS) warned of illegal mining linked to international criminal organizations. China also appears here as it keeps an eye on the illegal gold trade between the two countries.

According to the document, gold ore exports from Ecuador to China reached US$76.7 million in 2019. However, “Ecuador’s gold ore imports reported by China that year were US$339.2 million”.

Chinese influence in Central America

Another discrepancy reported by the OAS is based on the growth of gold exports between 2015 and 2019. According to the report, a 27% increase was recorded in Ecuador, compared to the region, and oddly enough to the mining exporting countries in Latin America: “In 2019, Ecuador exported almost four times as much gold as Colombia and Peru combined. Most of these exports went to China, which received more than 99% of Ecuador’s gold ore exports in 2019.”

In Bolivia has a similar situation but with lithium. Luis Arce’s government has selected a consortium including Chinese battery giant CATL to help develop the country’s huge, largely untapped reserves, after a lengthy bidding process involving US and Russian firms. The agreement sees CATL as a member of the CBC consortium for direct extraction of lithium from the Potosi and Oruro salt flats.

All of this is reflected in the China Index, which measures how the Xi Jinping regime’s political, economic and cultural interference has intensified in different countries in the region. The study was presented in December 2022 Doublethink Lab, Analyzing data from 82 countries in nine regions from March 2021 to March 2022, it examined three of the four Central American countries that maintain relations with the PRC: Panama, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua. China is a canal country that appears at number 23 on the index, but is the second most influential Latin American country in Asia after Peru.

