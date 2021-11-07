Santiago Cafiro, a chief executive in the shadow

He is still the strongest man in the presidency. Santiago Cafiro Have lunch two or three times a week with Alberto Fernandez Olivos goes to fifth place on Saturdays and Sundays. His conversations are beyond international relations and his current role as president.

They explain their arrival in government Ministry of Foreign Affairs It drove the foreign policy agenda in a “healthy way.” The relationship between his predecessor, Philip Sola, and the president was broken. They both did nothing to rebuild it, and it had a positive impact on the administration, which was more controversial than successful. The current Minister of Foreign Affairs is the President.

Kafiro has the task of balancing. They describe in their context how Argentina’s role should be in the world, “he said. President I will be going to the Mercosur Summit in December Will be displayed next Jair Bolzano; It is challenging to advance negotiations with the United States Organized with the IMF, Meet a The trip to China is pending For April or May, Travel to Germany And Maintaining agreements with Russia. “They wanted to show an isolated Alberto Fernandez and the tour showed that this is not the case. The only thing you see here is an internal crisis, but outside democracy is strengthened and there is no censorship. We help resolve difficult situations in a region like Bolivia,” they explain.

Santiago Kafiro was able to reduce the fighting with Brazil, which put Mercosur at risk.

Due to his time at the cabinet headquarters, Kafiro continues to play an active role along with other ministers. Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman, And Head of Production Development, Matthias Gulfas, They met him at the Palacio San Martினn. Other officers pass by. “It makes sense to have an active business foreign policy. Money should go where it belongs. If there is silver in Australia, we will go to Australia,” the government cites the example of the $ 8,400 million investment in green hydrogen in Rio Negro. As received, the “investment of the century” will come from there.

The tour clarified Kafiro continues to be the most trusted man in the presidency, Regardless of the role it plays. The former CEO was responsible for reviewing and preparing Fernandez’s presentations abroad. In collaboration with the Secretary of International Economic Relations, Cecilia Todesca Poko, Prepared the words of the head of state to the world. There were three presentations at the Leaders Summit G-20 And another three Conference on Climate Change. “Anyway, Alberto has got the soul of a teacher,” Kafiro says of the conversations that continued until a few minutes before Fernandez spoke.

Ministers turn to Kafiro when they have to settle something with the president. When it comes to visiting President Fernandez there are not only folders from his areas. It could be lunch at the Casa Rosada or on the weekends at Olivos. He left the cabinet to leave the post to Juan Mansour after pressure from Kirschnerism for cabinet reshuffle, which did not mean he was stepping down from the administration’s daily agenda, which he continues to share with Fernandez.

With him, the president is also evaluating the post-November 14 scenes. The Chancellor firmly believes that there is no room for further cabinet reshuffle after another defeat. He promises that all his allies in Frente de Todos will understand that there is no choice but to unite, and he is optimistic about the future of the ruling coalition.