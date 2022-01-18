January 18, 2022

Sanitary bass: A Czech singer who was deliberately infected and dies and his son accuses anti-vaccine groups

Arzu 57 mins ago 2 min read

A Czech singer, apparently anti-vaccine, He died this Sunday after deliberately suffering from Govt-19 Get Your Health Pass. The 57-year-old son of Hannah Horca confirmed the news and blamed anti-vaccination groups for convincing her mother not to get vaccinated. They have blood on their hands, ”he lamented.

The singer’s son, John Wreck, explained that his mother had refused to be vaccinated He voluntarily revealed the disease he and his father had been vaccinated against Before Christmas.

“She decided to live normally with us and wanted to get sick rather than get vaccinated,” Reck iRozhlas said in an interview on public radio.

Two days before she died, Hannah Horca wrote on social media: “I survived. So now there will be a theater, a sauna, a concert and an emergency trip to the sea.”

In the Czech Republic it is necessary Certificate of vaccination or recent discharge certificate Corona virus can infect cultural and sports sites and events, as well as bars and restaurants.

Wreck blamed local figures in the anti-vaccine movement He reassured his mother not to get vaccinated He revealed that he believes they have “blood on their hands” for this reason.

“I know who made his point. This is not only complete misinformation, but also comments about natural immunity And antibodies produced during the attack, “lamented the singer’s son.

The Czech Republic is currently facing new epidemics, with more than 20,000 positive cases reported in the last day.

